Hakim IKFAOUINE

I AM LOOKING FOR CHALLENGING AND REWARDING POSITION WITH AN INTERNATIONAL COMPANY UTILIZING MY BROAD SKILLS IN THE COMMISSIONING AND OPERATION
Mes compétences :
Process Engineering
Pétrole
Gaz naturel
Centrale electrique
Power plant combined cycle
ANSALDO ENERGIA
- Shift Supervisor commissioning
2015 - maintenant Pre-commissioning and commissioning of all systems
Start up and shutdown of the TG.
Help perform emergency operations during unit trips and abnormal operating conditions to place plant equipment in a safe operating condition
Operate all plant equipment / systems within scope of job responsibility
Position and configure plant equipment for proper operation
Respond to alarms and malfunctions of plant operations and take the necessary corrective measures.
Control systeme symphony and symphony plus
SNC LAVALIN
- Shift Supervisor
Ivry-sur-Seine2015 - 2015 Perform troubleshooting, diagnostics, and repairs to correct the cause of any operational abnormality or problem
Initiate maintenance work orders as necessary to maintain plant equipment reliability and plant availability
Report all abnormal plant conditions to the operation manager
Help write and update plant-operating procedures
Assist in plant drawing updates of P&ID's and other documentation as needed
Communicate effectively with all plant personnel
Ensure the safety of the plant as well as the personnel. This is done in collaboration with EHS Engineer.
SNC LAVALIN (O&M)
- Control room operator
2011 - 2014 To precede the control operations of the equipments, production section and to carry out operations of start-up and shutdown on instruction of the supervisor engineer.
To proceed electrical and mechanical consignment and non-consignment (lock and unlock) LOTO.
Monitoring of the operation parameters.
To precede to the operations start-up and shutdown the group on incident or within the normal work.
To take the emergency measures in the event of incident.
To draw up the daily report/ratio of activity.
SNC LAVALIN (O&M)
- Field operator
Start up and shut down the power plant, gas and steam turbines, desalt plant
Check all circuits and equipments (check list.)
Check and start up gas station (60/30bar)
Alignment of equipments & all systems consists for start-up of the power plant
Steam blow for the boiler and steam/water pipes in commissioning phase
lock and unlock the electrical equipments (400kv, 6.6kv, 400v AC) in GIS and electrical room
Application of safety instructions
Deliver permit to work (PTW cold and hot) and the permit of confined space.
Establishment of the reports of incident and analysis
KRAYTM-GTC
- Mechanical technician
2008 - 2009 Installation of a thermal power plant 1227MW combined cycle with assistance Technical General Electric (SKH Hadjret En Nous Wilaya of TIPAZA,ALGERIA)
alignment of pumps, compressors with electrical wiring
cleanings, language, lifting, installation of turbine parts
Measurement games and alignment of the turbine with deferring measurement tools (Interior and exterior charts, pie calipers, comparators, level mechanical .......)
2006 - 2008 Installation of large printing machines, packaging and paper
Ensured preventive and corrective maintenance of equipment Packing Model: large printing machines and packaging, gas burner, generators, compressors, pumps
Provides preventive and corrective maintenance (MTBF).
Handling of mechanical manufacturing equipment (lathes, milling, presser, grinding)
Alignment of pumps, compressors with electrical wiring
Make interventions on mechanical breakdown, electrical, hydraulic and Pneumatic)
Formations
Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediène (Bab-Azaouar)
Bab-Azaouar2003 - 2006DIPLOME DEUA en Génie Mécanique