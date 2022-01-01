Menu

Hakim IKFAOUINE

GOURAYA

I AM LOOKING FOR CHALLENGING AND REWARDING POSITION WITH AN INTERNATIONAL COMPANY UTILIZING MY BROAD SKILLS IN THE COMMISSIONING AND OPERATION

Process Engineering
Pétrole
Gaz naturel
Centrale electrique
Power plant combined cycle

  • ANSALDO ENERGIA - Shift Supervisor commissioning

    2015 - maintenant  Pre-commissioning and commissioning of all systems
     Start up and shutdown of the TG.
     Help perform emergency operations during unit trips and abnormal operating conditions to place plant equipment in a safe operating condition
     Operate all plant equipment / systems within scope of job responsibility
     Position and configure plant equipment for proper operation
     Respond to alarms and malfunctions of plant operations and take the necessary corrective measures.
     Control systeme symphony and symphony plus

  • SNC LAVALIN - Shift Supervisor

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2015 - 2015  Perform troubleshooting, diagnostics, and repairs to correct the cause of any operational abnormality or problem
     Help perform emergency operations during unit trips and abnormal operating conditions to place plant equipment in a safe operating condition
     Operate all plant equipment / systems within scope of job responsibility
     Position and configure plant equipment for proper operation
     Respond to alarms and malfunctions of plant operations and take the necessary corrective measures
     Initiate maintenance work orders as necessary to maintain plant equipment reliability and plant availability
     Report all abnormal plant conditions to the operation manager
     Help write and update plant-operating procedures
     Assist in plant drawing updates of P&ID's and other documentation as needed
     Communicate effectively with all plant personnel
     Ensure the safety of the plant as well as the personnel. This is done in collaboration with EHS Engineer.

  • SNC LAVALIN (O&M) - Control room operator

    2011 - 2014  To precede the control operations of the equipments, production section and to carry out operations of start-up and shutdown on instruction of the supervisor engineer.
     To proceed electrical and mechanical consignment and non-consignment (lock and unlock) LOTO.
     Monitoring of the operation parameters.
     To precede to the operations start-up and shutdown the group on incident or within the normal work.
     To take the emergency measures in the event of incident.
     To draw up the daily report/ratio of activity.

  • SNC LAVALIN (O&M) - Field operator

    2009 - 2010  To draw up the daily report/ratio of activity.
     Start up and shut down the power plant, gas and steam turbines, desalt plant
     Check all circuits and equipments (check list.)
     Check and start up gas station (60/30bar)
     Alignment of equipments & all systems consists for start-up of the power plant
     Steam blow for the boiler and steam/water pipes in commissioning phase
     lock and unlock the electrical equipments (400kv, 6.6kv, 400v AC) in GIS and electrical room
     Application of safety instructions
     Deliver permit to work (PTW cold and hot) and the permit of confined space.
     Establishment of the reports of incident and analysis

  • KRAYTM-GTC - Mechanical technician

    2008 - 2009  Installation of a thermal power plant 1227MW combined cycle with assistance Technical General Electric (SKH Hadjret En Nous Wilaya of TIPAZA,ALGERIA)
     alignment of pumps, compressors with electrical wiring
     cleanings, language, lifting, installation of turbine parts
     Measurement games and alignment of the turbine with deferring measurement tools (Interior and exterior charts, pie calipers, comparators, level mechanical .......)

  • SARL TONIC EMBALAGE - Industrial Maintenance Technician

    2006 - 2008  Installation of large printing machines, packaging and paper
     Ensured preventive and corrective maintenance of equipment Packing Model: large printing machines and packaging, gas burner, generators, compressors, pumps
     Provides preventive and corrective maintenance (MTBF).
     Handling of mechanical manufacturing equipment (lathes, milling, presser, grinding)
     Alignment of pumps, compressors with electrical wiring
     Make interventions on mechanical breakdown, electrical, hydraulic and Pneumatic)

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediène (Bab-Azaouar)

    Bab-Azaouar 2003 - 2006 DIPLOME DEUA en Génie Mécanique

    OPTION: Expertise et contrôle des matériaux

