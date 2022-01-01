Menu

Hakim KHELIFI

ALGER

En résumé

(Attitude is the first quality that makes the succefull man, who likes chalenges and diffucult situations,then he has half his success archived).LOWEL Peacok.
I m only an attitude away from success ,the difference between those who are successful and those who are unsuccesful in life is this :
the lifes of those who are successful are governed and controlled by the thoughts of their best hour,their grealest optimim and their most triumphant experience.Unsuccessful people on the other hund are guided and controlled by their past failure and douth.
we say that spending long periods of time with negative people will begin to affect you ,that is the raeson for what i have choose this profittional blog ;i d like to meet positive people and improve my way analysis of all situations.

Mes compétences :
QHSE
World
SDM/LINK
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
HPLC
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Chimie
Microsoft Office
Normes ISO

Entreprises

  • safia - Responsable de production

    2017 - maintenant

  • cogral - Superviseur de production

    2016 - 2017 .Conduire les opérations dans les délais et qualité requise en veillant au respect des consignes et mesures de qualité et sécurité mises en place.
    .Superviser les différentes phases de production et résoudre en équipe les problèmes rencontrés sur les différentes étapes de raffinage.
    .Assurer les opérations courantes de la maintenance du matériel.
    .Optimiser l’organisation de la main-d'œuvre, l’outil de production et les consommations,

  • COGRAL - Ingénieur

    2009 - 2016 .réception et validation de la qualité des matières premières et les additifs.
    .suivie de la conformité d'huile et dérivées durant le raffinage (huile acide, savon et glycérine).
    .validation des produits finis et le suivi des non conformités.
    .implication dans la proposition des actions possibles pour l'amélioration des produits et de l'assurance qualité.
    .suivi des services auxiliaires (traitement des eaux et la préparation des additifs).
    .préparation des solutions et solvants approprient.

  • COGRAL Spa - Contrôle qualité

    2008 - 2009 Depuis nov2009 : Ingénieur laboratoire
    .analyse des matières premières et les additifs.
    .suivie de la conformité d'huile et dérivées durant le raffinage (huile acide, savon et glycérine).
    .proposition des actions possibles pour l'amélioration de l'assurance qualité.
    .validation des produits finis.
    .traitement des eaux.
    .préparation des solutions et solvants approprient.

Formations

  • Etablissement Des Techniques Moderne IBN ROCHED (Alger)

    Alger 2014 - 2014 Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point

    .Détermination des points critiques et l'outil de prévention
    .assurance qualité

  • TECHNOFORMAT Rouiba (Rouiba)

    Rouiba 2010 - 2010 superviseur HSE

    -Prévoir le danger et les méthodes de prévention en milieu industriel
    -Les normes managériales ISO 9001 ,14001 ET OHSAS 18001.
    -Accident de travail et les méthodes d’enquête.
    -Ambiance au travail.

  • Université Mouloud Mammeri Tizi-Ouzou

    Tizi Ouzou 2002 - 2007 ingénieur en chimie

    .techniques d'analyses au laboratoire (analytiques,minérales,électrochimiques,spectroscopiques,organiques et thermodynamiques).
    .procédés de fabrication en chimie industriel .
    .établissement des recettes et techniques d’amélioration.
    .fonctionnement hydrostatique .

