Hakim KHELIFI

(Attitude is the first quality that makes the succefull man, who likes chalenges and diffucult situations,then he has half his success archived).LOWEL Peacok.
I m only an attitude away from success ,the difference between those who are successful and those who are unsuccesful in life is this :
the lifes of those who are successful are governed and controlled by the thoughts of their best hour,their grealest optimim and their most triumphant experience.Unsuccessful people on the other hund are guided and controlled by their past failure and douth.
we say that spending long periods of time with negative people will begin to affect you ,that is the raeson for what i have choose this profittional blog ;i d like to meet positive people and improve my way analysis of all situations.
Mes compétences :
QHSE
World
SDM/LINK
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
HPLC
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Chimie
Microsoft Office
Normes ISO