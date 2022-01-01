Menu

Hakim SLIMANI

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Oracle and MS SQL Server database administration :
* Oracle RAC/Stand Alone
* Dataguard
* 8i à 11G R2 version
* Level 3Support
* Database tuning
* Upgrade
* Auditing
* Recovery

* 16 years of experience

Oracle Architecture study and audit
Support to development team

Technical redaction of Oracle database operating procedures and Oracle training documentation

French and english redaction

Mes compétences :
AIX
AIX UNIX
Linux
Microsoft SQL
Oracle
Oracle 8i
Oracle RAC
RAC
RMAN
Shell
Solaris
UNIX

