Hakim SLIMANI

Oracle and MS SQL Server database administration :
* Oracle RAC/Stand Alone
* Dataguard
* 8i à 11G R2 version
* Level 3Support
* Database tuning
* Upgrade
* Auditing
* Recovery
* 16 years of experience
Oracle Architecture study and audit
Support to development team
Technical redaction of Oracle database operating procedures and Oracle training documentation
French and english redaction
Mes compétences :
AIX
AIX UNIX
Linux
Microsoft SQL
Oracle
Oracle 8i
Oracle RAC
RAC
RMAN
Shell
Solaris
UNIX
