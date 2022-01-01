Hakim SLIMANI

Oracle and MS SQL Server database administration :

* Oracle RAC/Stand Alone

* Dataguard

* 8i à 11G R2 version

* Level 3Support

* Database tuning

* Upgrade

* Auditing

* Recovery



* 16 years of experience



Oracle Architecture study and audit

Support to development team



Technical redaction of Oracle database operating procedures and Oracle training documentation



French and english redaction



Mes compétences :

AIX

AIX UNIX

Linux

Microsoft SQL

Oracle

Oracle 8i

Oracle RAC

RAC

RMAN

Shell

Solaris

UNIX