Hakima CHAIBI

2008 - maintenant-Shipments’ follow up with customers and different ports
-Cargo trucking and international logistics documentation handling
-Supervise and coach the Import customer service team members.
-The establishment of import procedures and SOP
-Appraise and evaluate the team members
-Customer issues and requests handling.
-Communication with all stakeholders and customers on different information related to Import customer service tasks and scope
-Follow up of the invoicing process and customs documentation with the forwarders
-Export operations back up
-Customer service director back up
-Communication with the customs and port authorities
MAERSK ALGERIE SPA
- CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT
2005 - 2008-Import cargo release
-Detention and demurrage charges invoicing
-Reefer and IMO cargo follow up
-Long-standing containers follow up with customers and port authorities