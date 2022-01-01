Menu

Hakima CHAIBI

STOCKHOLM

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAERSK ALGERIE SPA - ASSISTANT MANAGER

    2008 - maintenant -Shipments’ follow up with customers and different ports
    -Cargo trucking and international logistics documentation handling
    -Supervise and coach the Import customer service team members.
    -The establishment of import procedures and SOP
    -Appraise and evaluate the team members
    -Customer issues and requests handling.
    -Communication with all stakeholders and customers on different information related to Import customer service tasks and scope
    -Follow up of the invoicing process and customs documentation with the forwarders
    -Export operations back up
    -Customer service director back up
    -Communication with the customs and port authorities

  • MAERSK ALGERIE SPA - CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT

    2005 - 2008 -Import cargo release
    -Detention and demurrage charges invoicing
    -Reefer and IMO cargo follow up
    -Long-standing containers follow up with customers and port authorities

  • EVERGREEN IMPORT EXPORT - ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

    2004 - 2004

Formations

  • Institut National Du Tourisme Et De Commerce INTC (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2006 Management

    Managemnt

  • University Of Algiers (Algiers)

    Algiers 2000 - 2004 English literature and civilization

    Foreign languages

