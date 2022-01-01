Menu

Hakima MANSOURI

ESSAOUIRA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
User experience

Entreprises

  • Ministre de l’éducation nationale - Professeure

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2019 - maintenant PHD

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - 2012 Master

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2012 Master

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2012 Ingénieur Réseaux, Systèmes et Sécurité Informatiques

Réseau