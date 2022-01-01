Menu

Hakima SABER

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Anesthésiste technicienne et j aime mon job

Mes compétences :
Tout geste d urgence

Entreprises

  • Hôpital provincial à Casablanca - Technicienne anesthésiste

    2001 - maintenant Toujours fonctionnelle

  • Hôpital provinciale au Maroc - Technicienne Anesthésiste

    2000 - maintenant

  • Santé au Maroc - Technicienne anesthésiste

    1998 - maintenant Sos.l urgence prime

  • Santé au Maroc - Anesthésiste

    1998 - maintenant

Formations

  • IFCS De Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1995 - 1998 Technicienne en anesthésie réanimation