Hakima SABER
Hakima SABER
CASABLANCA
En résumé
Anesthésiste technicienne et j aime mon job
Mes compétences :
Tout geste d urgence
Entreprises
Hôpital provincial à Casablanca
- Technicienne anesthésiste
2001 - maintenant
Toujours fonctionnelle
Hôpital provinciale au Maroc
- Technicienne Anesthésiste
2000 - maintenant
Santé au Maroc
- Technicienne anesthésiste
1998 - maintenant
Sos.l urgence prime
Santé au Maroc
- Anesthésiste
1998 - maintenant
Formations
IFCS De Casablanca (Casablanca)
Casablanca
1995 - 1998
Technicienne en anesthésie réanimation