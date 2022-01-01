Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hakima TAMOURTEBIR
Ajouter
Hakima TAMOURTEBIR
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grande société pétrolière
- Cadre juridique
maintenant
Sonatrach
- Cadre juridique
2000 - maintenant
élaboration des cahier des charges
lancer des appels d'offres pour tout type de marché
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ahmed BENDOUMA
Ahmed BENDOUMA
Aziz MADANI
Fayçal OUDJHIH
Meziani HACENE
Reda AZIZ
Sihem TIR
Souhila BENNINI