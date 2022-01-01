Menu

Hamadi BAHRI

TUNIS

Entreprises

  • British Gas Tunisie - Social Investment and Marketing Lead Officer

    2006 - maintenant

  • Reprise - Consultant

    2004 - 2006

  • BST (Coca-Cola Tunisie) - Public Affairs and Communications Consultant

    2003 - 2004

  • BST (Coca-Cola Tunisie) - Public Affairs and Communications Manager

    1997 - 2003

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 1988 - 1990 Gestion Touristique et Hoteliere

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 1982 - 1988 Marketing

