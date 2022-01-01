Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hamadi BAHRI
Ajouter
Hamadi BAHRI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
British Gas Tunisie
- Social Investment and Marketing Lead Officer
2006 - maintenant
Reprise
- Consultant
2004 - 2006
BST (Coca-Cola Tunisie)
- Public Affairs and Communications Consultant
2003 - 2004
BST (Coca-Cola Tunisie)
- Public Affairs and Communications Manager
1997 - 2003
Formations
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
1988 - 1990
Gestion Touristique et Hoteliere
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
1982 - 1988
Marketing
Réseau
Christophe GAUTHIER
Hassen BELKADHY
Heythem CHAKER
Mehdi CHAKER
Meriam MAALOUL
Raouf BEN GUIRAT
Samir SAHNOUN
Yosra TRIAA
Younès BOUGHZALA