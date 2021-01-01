Hamood INVESTORFIRM (BASHAR )

KARIM ABADIR

Investment Manager

Prior to joining BECO Capital, Karim was a Senior Analyst at FIM Partners, a regional asset manager with over $2bn assets under management. Karim reported directly to the portfolio managers and CIO where he conducted fundamental equity analysis on companies across the MENA and Frontier public markets. Karim's coverage was agnostic, where he covered the technology, financials, education, and healthcare sectors. Prior to FIM, Karim began his career at EFG Hermes Asset Management, helping launch their Frontier Equity strategy performing a similar role. Karim has a Masters in Global Finance from Fordham University as well as a Bachelors in Finance from Pepperdine University.