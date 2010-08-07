Menu

Hamza DOGHMI

  • IT SUPPORT
  • Techservices
  • IT SUPPORT

RABAT

En résumé

Support IT (Azure900| Microsoft365 MS900| NSE 1|2| MCP| 3CX Basic| CSFPC)
Cisco IOS
Administration Windows
Installation et configuration réseau sans fil
Linux
Logiciels antivirus AVEC ACTIVATION
Configuratin switch et routeur CISCO
OFFICE avec activation
Configuration de messagerie serveur/client
Installation LAN
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft Windows
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 10
Linux Fedora
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
Blogging

Entreprises

  • Techservices - IT SUPPORT

    Informatique | RABAT 2018 - maintenant -Déplacement chez des client pour résoudre les problèmes informatique N1,N2
    -Windows 7.8.10, résolution des problèmes N1, N2
    -Support a distance pour des clients
    -Création Azure de machines virtuelles
    -Gestion de Sendgrid account Azure
    -Azure Network
    -Gestion de machines virtuelles (arrêt automatique, démarrage automatique, etc.),
    -Gestion de micrososft 365 (emails, partage, sharepoint, équipes``
    -Helpdesk, support informatique,
    -Stratégie de sauvegarde des données,
    -Installation Vmware Vsphere
    -Gestion Vmware Vsphere.
    -Configuration des Vm dans Vmware Vsphere, Vmware Workstation
    -Configuration de système téléphonie 3CX,Gateway Grandstream
    -Gestion de système téléphonie pour client (Elastix)..
    -Configuration du bios des serveurs et installation des OS (DELL Power Edge, IBM,HP¨..)

  • Agillisys - Technicien IT

    2015 - 2015 PROJET EXTERNE SINDIPARK CASABLANCA :Administration réseaux et systèmes - Installation des Switch HP – Affectation des ports (VLANS) – Installation de Windows Server 2012 R2 sur Poweredge - Installation des postes informatique – Installation des antivirus KASPERSKY Endpoint Security Core avec activation – Installation d’office 365 avec activation - Installation de VPN Forticlient – Installation des imprimantes HP et les mettre dans le réseau – mettre des TPE dans le réseau – Création des comptes Outlook et le relie avec serveur de messagerie externe - Brassage des câbles réseaux dans les armoire - Mettre une stratégie de sécurité pour les mots de passe des Switchs et le Switch fédérateur. Création des fichiers inventaire – Fixation des adresses IP dans les serveurs et les postes – Installation de l’application des caméras de surveillance IVMS – Configuration de domaine dans Windows server 2012 – Création des dossiers de partage dans le serveur – Ajout des utilisateur dans le domaine – Installation de l’application GTS – Configuration des GPO – Configuration de l’active directory – Configuration de serveur d’impression.

  • I WIT STILL CABELE - Technicien réseau

    2015 - 2015 Installation des goulottes – Brassage des câbles réseaux – Tirage des câbles réseaux – Installation des armoires.

  • Cyber café - Gérant d'un cyber

    2014 - 2014 Gérant d’un CYBER

  • Centre d’appel ACCESS TELESERVICES - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Maintenance des postes – Maintenance réseaux - Acronis Tools – Brassage des câbles…

  • ALBARID BANK - Stage

    Rabat 2013 - 2013 * Installation et configuration des services de Windows server 2008 (Active Directory – DNS – DHCP – IIS…).

  • l’administration de l’université Mohammed 5 Souissi - Stage

    2012 - 2012 Installation des applications de supervision OCS et GLPI de gestion de parc informatique sur Linux Centos dans des clients Windows et linux

Formations

  • Université Mohammed V de Rabat

    RABAT 2018 - 2019 LP Métiers Digitale
    2018 – 2019

  • Complexe De Formation Hay Ennahda (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2013