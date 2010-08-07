Support IT (Azure900| Microsoft365 MS900| NSE 1|2| MCP| 3CX Basic| CSFPC)
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hamza-doghmi-013965108/
Cisco IOS
Administration Windows
Installation et configuration réseau sans fil
Linux
Logiciels antivirus AVEC ACTIVATION
Configuratin switch et routeur CISCO
OFFICE avec activation
Configuration de messagerie serveur/client
Installation LAN
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft Windows
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 10
Linux Fedora
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
Blogging