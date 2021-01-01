Hamza KENFAOUI (MYRITUAL)

General Management of broad teams, management of site and subsidiary company (France & Morocco)

Management of customer services, insourced / outsourced / offshored, internet / telco / ecommerce

Management consulting around "service operations" in various countries and business sectors (17 countries)

Management of BtoC logistics for a fast growing retail website

Management of a Pan-European BtoC project with transfer of technologies and knowledges

Management of a development outside Europe (Morocco, USA, South Africa, India, etc...)