Hasan AJOUZ

First and foremost, I love writing code. Ever since writing my first program in VB and manipulating it to produce a desired output, I have been obsessed with the idea of using software to solve practical problems. Software engineering is a never-ending puzzle that I am passionately engaged in solving. I believe in the power of programming to transform and improve the lives of people around the world.



My programming passion continues even when I leave the office, I tend to continue writing code at the house. Most recently I have been working on improving my Xamarin skills by learning and trying all the new things in Xamarin Forms 4.x to keep updated about the latest mobile world specially with the release of iOS13 and Android 10.



Skills

Technologies

.Net, C#, ASP.NET, WPF, Xaml, WCF, Xamarin, Web Service, WEB API, SilverLight, Entity Framework, Linq, Ado.net, VB.net, Windows Forms, ASP.NET MVC.

Visual Studio, Azure DevOps (old name TFS).

Microsoft Sql Server, Reporting Services, Windows Server, IIS.

3rd party UI Devexpress, Telerik



Méthodologies

Agile



SGBD

SQL server, Oracle.



Other skills

Azure DevOps, GIT.

XML, HTML, HTML5, Css, Ajax, C++, Java, turbo Pascal, JavaScript, Jquery, Resharper, F#, Jenkins

TCP/IP, SMTP, HTTP, HTTPS.



