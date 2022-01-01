Menu

Hasan AJOUZ

  • DUDI Sports Technology
  • Co-founder

Dubai

En résumé

First and foremost, I love writing code. Ever since writing my first program in VB and manipulating it to produce a desired output, I have been obsessed with the idea of using software to solve practical problems. Software engineering is a never-ending puzzle that I am passionately engaged in solving. I believe in the power of programming to transform and improve the lives of people around the world.

My programming passion continues even when I leave the office, I tend to continue writing code at the house. Most recently I have been working on improving my Xamarin skills by learning and trying all the new things in Xamarin Forms 4.x to keep updated about the latest mobile world specially with the release of iOS13 and Android 10.

Skills
Technologies
.Net, C#, ASP.NET, WPF, Xaml, WCF, Xamarin, Web Service, WEB API, SilverLight, Entity Framework, Linq, Ado.net, VB.net, Windows Forms, ASP.NET MVC.
Visual Studio, Azure DevOps (old name TFS).
Microsoft Sql Server, Reporting Services, Windows Server, IIS.
3rd party UI Devexpress, Telerik

Méthodologies
Agile

SGBD
SQL server, Oracle.

Other skills
Azure DevOps, GIT.
XML, HTML, HTML5, Css, Ajax, C++, Java, turbo Pascal, JavaScript, Jquery, Resharper, F#, Jenkins
TCP/IP, SMTP, HTTP, HTTPS.

Entreprises

  • DUDI Sports Technology - Co-founder

    Informatique | Dubai 2022 - maintenant

  • Ivalua - Senior Software Engineer

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2022

  • Nolitz - Co-Founder and System Engineer

    2016 - 2019 Project E-Municipality
    Part of e-government, development of new web-based application for Lebanese municipalities.

    Achievements
    • Data migration (foxpro to sqlserver)
    • People Management
    • Fees Management and Calculation
    • Real Estate Management
    • Permits Workflow and Management
    • Budget Calculation and Management
    • Accounting
    • Mobile app for collecting fees
    • Reporting

    Tools & Technologies
    Sql Server, C#6, ASP.Net webforms, .Net 4.5, Bootstrap, Html5, javascript, jQuery, Azure Devops, fox pro, Entity Framework, Xamarin Forms(mobile app), WebApi

    Project Prowess
    Mobile app with web-based back office to handle ADSL and cable Tv subscription payments.

    Achievements
    • Design and Implementation of Database
    • Design and development of the back office
    • Design and development of the Mobile app
    • Mobile printing on thermal printers for invoices collection
    • Simple accounting
    • Clients management
    • Simple Reports

    Tools & Technologies
    Sql Server, C#6, ASP.Net webforms, .Net 4.5, Bootstrap, Html5, javascript, jQuery, Azure Devops, Entity Framework, Xamarin Forms(mobile app), WCF


    Project UniQuiz
    A quiz Mobile app with web-based back office for Australian company.

    Achievements
    • Proposal, negotiations and requirements gathering.
    • Design and development of Mobile app
    • Quiz management
    • Winners management
    • Notifications management


    Tools & Technologies
    Xamarin Forms(mobile app), RestApi, XAML, Play Store
  • Best Assistant - Senior System Integration Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Outsourcing from UNILOG.
    Integrate Oracle database in Lebanon to SQL Server database in Dubai.

  • Unilog - Full Stack Developer

    2014 - 2016 Project SageMobile
    Mobile app to connect to SageErp and solve the problem of customers with Cash Van sales

    Achievements
    • Design and Implementation of intermediate Database to connect to the primary SageErp database
    • Design and development of the webservice
    • Design and development of the Mobile app
    • Mobile printing on thermal printers for invoices collection
    • Offline Sales if employees are selling in a place with no data coverage
    • Items management

    Tools & Technologies
    Sql Server, C#, Html5, CSS, javascript, jQuery Mobile, Cordova, SqlLite, WCF.

