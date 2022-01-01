Menu

Hassan OUKAJJI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Consultant DIVALTO

Entreprises

  • PEGASE INFORMATIQUE MAROC - Consultant ERP DIVALTO

    CASABLANCA 2012 - maintenant Fonctionnel : Commerce & Logistique, Production
    Technique : Développement spécifiques, ANDROID

Formations

  • FSTG Marrakech (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur d'état

