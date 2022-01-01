Retail
Connexion
Hassan OUKAJJI
Ajouter
Hassan OUKAJJI
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Consultant DIVALTO
Entreprises
PEGASE INFORMATIQUE MAROC
- Consultant ERP DIVALTO
CASABLANCA
2012 - maintenant
Fonctionnel : Commerce & Logistique, Production
Technique : Développement spécifiques, ANDROID
Formations
FSTG Marrakech (Marrakech)
Marrakech
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur d'état
Réseau
Ali LABIADH
Amine TAOUFIKI
Bruno VERNINE
Faissal LACHHEB
Fouad DANI
Francis STRUB
Mohammed JEBBAR
Oussama BA
Safae BARKOUK
