Hassan TREKKINGHOLIDAYSMOROCCO.COM (ERRAMI)

We are a professional, dynamic & experienced Mountains guides team based in the High Atlas Mountains, we have been organizing trips all around Morocco for 15 years, and our expert knows very well Morocco, its beautiful valleys, cities & coastline.

All information regarding travels in Morocco are well studied & detailed just a simple inquiry from the clients & a few minutes everyone can create his amazing trip in this magical country.

We organize and lead climbing, trekking, and mountaineering expeditions around Morocco.

Besides, we can plan for an amazing trip for all ages walkers & non-walkers young & elderly people, families & individuals.

We have all staff which could be requested as itineraries & general information, maps, types of equipment, Mountain Guided, cook & muleteer services ... Our Clients are coming from different countries in the world, any way out team speaks also different languages; English, Spanish, French, German, etc...We create and organize authentic & special treks & walking holidays with good services, we will also make the most of our efficiency, creativity, and dynamism to personalize your trip.