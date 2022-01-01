Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hassani HICHEM
Ajouter
Hassani HICHEM
Hammam Lif
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COTREL
- Responsable planification et ordonnancement
Hammam Lif
2012 - 2010
COTREL
- PFE
Hammam Lif
2012 - 2012
Asteelflash
- Stage ingénieur
Neuilly Plaisance
2011 - 2011
MISFAT
- Stage ingénieur
Manouba
2011 - 2011
VITALAIT
- Stage ouvrier
2010 - 2010
Formations
ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)
Tunis
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Ali BEN SALEM
Draydi SABER
Ghalia ZAYANI
Lotfi SAHLI
Mahdi KAMMOUN
Mehrez REZGUI
Mohamed SLIMI
Philippe CAUTE
Rodleghg VBN
Younés RGUEZ