Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hately ALEX (ALEXANDER)
Ajouter
Hately ALEX (ALEXANDER)
Food Radar Systems in Sweden AB
Customer Service Technician
Göteborg
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Food Radar Systems in Sweden AB
- Customer Service Technician
Technique | Göteborg
2022 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Southampton
Southampton
2017 - 2022
PhD Analytical Radiochemistry
University Of Southampton
Southampton
2013 - 2017
Geology MSci
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z