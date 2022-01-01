Haytham IDRISSI GARTOUMI

A passionate Data Science Engineering Student . I am interested in Machine Learning and Deep Learning .
In the last 3 years, I have assorted experiences in data science (from data acquisition to creating models and useful dashboards)
If you're looking for a proactive, curious and motivated passionnate data scientist, don't hesitate to reach out to me
email : idrissihaytam0@gmail.com
tél : +212658536871
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Deep Learning
Data Mining
NLP
Java
Java Enterprise Edition
Machine Learning
Microsoft SQL Server
Python
Numpy , Pandas , Sckit learn , Scipy , Matplotlib
R
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel