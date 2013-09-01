Haythem Jamli
Senior Planning Engineer
Team Leader Oil & Gaz / Renewable Energy Projects
Tel.: 00216 94 143402
Email@ : jamli.haythem@gmail.com
A proven leader in construction and Shutdown Planning and Scheduling that is part of the ETELEC winning team. Driven to excellence in developing tools for project teams to use in developing their road-maps to project success. Passionate about building a lean corporate culture with brilliant teams that can deliver value driven results to their customers. Driven to transform the construction experience with innovative approaches in project management.
11 years of experience in Oil & gas and Petrochemical industries and Renewable Energy projects Planning, Scheduler, Control,
With developed skills in Planning Tools, BIM, Revit and good knowledge of international Electrical Codes.
Strong language Skills of English, French, Italian and Arabic.
Intervention Areas
Oil & Gaz
Renewable Energy
Planning Management
Budgets Management
Accurately identifying clients key requirements,
Experience of working with sponsors, stakeholders, and solution providers,
Creating effective, informed and highly motivated teams focused on delivery,
Comprehensive understanding of project management methodologies.
Electronic
Automotive
Construction
Industrial production (Plastic, Foundry, Food, industry .)
Technical Skills & Software
Project planning Tools: Primavera P6, Risk Tool, Microsoft project.
ERP: SAGE X3.
Messenger system: Pack Office
Database query: Crystal Report
Database: Access, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, Oracle
Programming: Visual basic, LabVIEW, C++
CAD-CAM: AUTOCAD Package (3D, Navisworks ... )
CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, AVERA; PDMS; CADWORX
Calculation & Simulation: ECODIAL, CALCULUX, ETAP V7, ABAQUS, Matlab, Home
