Haythem JAMLI

En résumé

Haythem Jamli
Senior Planning Engineer
Team Leader Oil & Gaz / Renewable Energy Projects
Tel.: 00216 94 143402
Email@ : jamli.haythem@gmail.com

A proven leader in construction and Shutdown Planning and Scheduling that is part of the ETELEC winning team. Driven to excellence in developing tools for project teams to use in developing their road-maps to project success. Passionate about building a lean corporate culture with brilliant teams that can deliver value driven results to their customers. Driven to transform the construction experience with innovative approaches in project management.

11 years of experience in Oil & gas and Petrochemical industries and Renewable Energy projects Planning, Scheduler, Control,

With developed skills in Planning Tools, BIM, Revit and good knowledge of international Electrical Codes.

Strong language Skills of English, French, Italian and Arabic.

Intervention Areas
Oil & Gaz
Renewable Energy
Planning Management
Budgets Management
Accurately identifying clients key requirements,
Experience of working with sponsors, stakeholders, and solution providers,
Creating effective, informed and highly motivated teams focused on delivery,
Comprehensive understanding of project management methodologies.
Electronic
Automotive
Construction
Industrial production (Plastic, Foundry, Food, industry .)

Technical Skills & Software
Project planning Tools: Primavera P6, Risk Tool, Microsoft project.
ERP: SAGE X3.
Messenger system: Pack Office
Database query: Crystal Report
Database: Access, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, Oracle
Programming: Visual basic, LabVIEW, C++
CAD-CAM: AUTOCAD Package (3D, Navisworks ... )
CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, AVERA; PDMS; CADWORX
Calculation & Simulation: ECODIAL, CALCULUX, ETAP V7, ABAQUS, Matlab, Home

Mes compétences :
Électrique
Energie
Énergie renouvelable
Project Execution
term planning and scheduling
staff assistance
Concept Design
Daily monitoring
Execution work management
Planning Management
Project Planning
Project Team Skills
controlling support
manage project activity scheduling and monitoring
time project analysis
Microsoft Project
Primavera P3
Pack Microsoft Office
LabVIEW
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite
3D
Abaqus Unified FEA
C++
CAD/CAM > CAD
CAD/CAM > CAM
CATIA
ISO 900X Standard
Lotus 1-2-3
Matlab
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
PDMS
PRINCE2 methodology
Primavera P6
Quality Control
Risk Tool
Sage ERP X3
Solidworks
Visual Basic

Entreprises

  • Eutelec - Senior Planning Engineer - Renewable Energy Project

    CAISNES 2018 - maintenant Senior Planning Engineer - Renewable Energy Project
    Company NameETELEC / SOCOBAT / ENI / SEREE / ETAP
    Dates EmployedJan 2019 – Present
    Employment Duration1 yr 4 mos
    LocationTunisia
    S e n i o r P l a n n i n g E n g i n e e r
    Team Leader Renewable Energy Projects
    E T E L E C / SOCOBAT / ETAP / ENI
    Photovoltaic Power Plants installation GreenFields 10 Mega Watt
    Renewable Energy Project
    Duration: From 01/2019 till Today
    • Planning, scheduling and monitoring of engineering, procurement and construction activities for major
    EPCM and FEED projects in renewable energy project using Primavera P6.
    • Preparation of Overall Project schedule for major EPIC projects carries out periodic updating, identify
    critical areas and develop corrective actions.
    • Preparation of manpower histograms and manpower deployment schedule for various EPIC and FEED
    projects
    • Preparation of S-curves and periodic updating
    • Preparation of Deliverable plan for Engineering including detailed Document status register and Level
    2 & 3 Primavera schedule
    • Attend periodical progress meeting with the client, project team, subcontractors and vendors to discuss
    project performance, deliverables status, progress status, areas o f concern & corrective action to be
    taken
    • Coordinate with various discipline leads for the submission of the deliverables as per schedule
    • Ensure timely execution of the project and control of budgeted man-hours for the project
    • Preparation of Tender Planning Package, with S-curve and Manpower Histograms
    • Communicate with the team about the ongoing in the site.
    • Tracking and recording updates and delays of site work progress obtained from the project team
    using a scheduling tool Primavera P6.
    • Compare the actual progress with baseline in order to provide guidance to the project team and
    improve the accuracy of future estimates.• Prepare weekly and monthly status reports including progress, labor & non-labor histograms and Scurves.
    • Performs other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned from time to time.
    Technical Environment:
    Primavera P6
    Risk Analysis
    Pack Microsoft Office

  • ETELEC / PIRECO / ANSALDO ENERGIA - Planning Engineer and cost control

    2016 - 2018 • Preparation of detailed Master schedules using Primavera P6
    • Schedule Preparation, updating and monitoring,
    • Preparation of progress measurement reports and S-Curves,
    • Analysis of the critical activities and periorities,
    • Establish progress and monitoring dashboards, and KPIs
    • Support the project control group at Project’s in all aspects of planning;
    • Coordinate with current and future subcontractors in order to update the schedule;
    • Ensure the quality of subcontractor schedules on Primavera P6 and check that they are aligned with the master planning;
    • Support the Project Controls group in calculating resource requirements;
    • Coordinate with the commissioning group, setting up the commissioning schedule to meet the needs of the systems commissioning sequence;
    • Prepare different type of reports to Project Management (Weekly, Monthly, ..),
    • Baseline Program Analysis and Critical Path Analysis,
    • Prepare forecasts and scenarios studies,
    • Provide Project Management with required consultancy on Project Completion Dates,
    • Conduct weekly Progress Meeting,
    • Prepare an Action/ Recovery Plans and Preparation of Time Impact Analysis
    • Productivity measurement, evaluation and analysis.
    • Monitoring the progress of the project at different stages of its development
    • Making sure the achieved progress on the project fits the progress anticipated in the schedule
    • Reports preparation (dashboards, weekly, monthly, progress, delay analysis, etc),
    • Resource scheduling & creating resources histogram,
    • Develop project budget, prepare and optimize project cash flow
    • Analyze variances on schedule and cost, trends and cash flow problems
    • Cost Control

  • PGM s.r.l - P l a n n i n g E n g i n e e r - S u p p l y C h a i n- L o g i s t i c s a n d p u r c h a s e

    2013 - 2016 P G M : L o g i s t i c s M a n a g e r
    Project: PGM / Plasteknique / Meccanica GM
    Project Packages: Automobile projects
    Plastic injection
    Assembly electronic
    Duration: From 09/2013 till 07/2016 (35 Months)
    Duties:
     Procurement of necessary material to satisfied client order, with discussion of all purchase
    details with suppliers (As quantities, prices, availability of material …)
     Organize and insure imports with transporter as requested in date.
     Manager of technical storekeepers by Supervising the storage during all stages of the
    acquisition to delivery.
     Production management: planning of production lines according to customer needs, all by
    checking necessary operator.
     Customer order delivery as confirmed.
     Setting up quality system ISO 9001.
     Implanted logistics indicator to oversee the challenges and always improve our services (internal
    and external)
     Provide an expertise and checks reviews of the different levels of the production to respect
    confirmed order of Client.
     Review, audit and approve the Actual, Planned and forecasted data coming from the storage
    area, line production and quality supervisor.
     Issue change order and follow the Integrated change control process in order to keep the
    project on track and limit the deviations from the baseline
     Review, check and approve the client order and all the updated following an important change
    order approved.
     Run the project review meetings with the Work Team.
    Technical Environment:
     SAGE ERP X3
     MS Project
     Pack Microsoft Office

  • EBM TUNISIE - Chef de Projets

    2012 - 2013 Je suis actuellement chef de projets (préparation des dossiers
    d’appels d’offre, travaille des plans d’exécutions du coté électricité
    des marchés de constructions des bâtiments, suivre et contrôler les
    chantiers en phase permanent de travaille, déductions d’état
    d’avancement des travaux, préparations des attachements pour les
    décomptes …), ainsi, la gestion du stock magasin de la société, la
    suivie du ressources humaines de la société.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Kairouan)

    Kairouan 2009 - 2012 ingénieur en génie électrique

    système électriques et énergie renouvelable - ingénieur en génie électrique
    Spécialité : système électriques et énergie renouvelable

    Madame, Monsieur
    Actuellement je suis titulaire d'un diplôme d’Ingénieur en Génie
    Electrique obtenue à l’Ecole Nationale d’Ingénieurs de Sfax (ENIS). Il
    s’agit d’une excellente formation au point de vue théorique et
    pratique enrichie par des stages et des fréquentes

