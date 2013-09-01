Haythem Jamli

Senior Planning Engineer

Team Leader Oil & Gaz / Renewable Energy Projects

Tel.: 00216 94 143402

Email@ : jamli.haythem@gmail.com



A proven leader in construction and Shutdown Planning and Scheduling that is part of the ETELEC winning team. Driven to excellence in developing tools for project teams to use in developing their road-maps to project success. Passionate about building a lean corporate culture with brilliant teams that can deliver value driven results to their customers. Driven to transform the construction experience with innovative approaches in project management.



11 years of experience in Oil & gas and Petrochemical industries and Renewable Energy projects Planning, Scheduler, Control,



With developed skills in Planning Tools, BIM, Revit and good knowledge of international Electrical Codes.



Strong language Skills of English, French, Italian and Arabic.



Intervention Areas

Oil & Gaz

Renewable Energy

Planning Management

Budgets Management

Accurately identifying clients key requirements,

Experience of working with sponsors, stakeholders, and solution providers,

Creating effective, informed and highly motivated teams focused on delivery,

Comprehensive understanding of project management methodologies.

Electronic

Automotive

Construction

Industrial production (Plastic, Foundry, Food, industry .)



Technical Skills & Software

Project planning Tools: Primavera P6, Risk Tool, Microsoft project.

ERP: SAGE X3.

Messenger system: Pack Office

Database query: Crystal Report

Database: Access, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, Oracle

Programming: Visual basic, LabVIEW, C++

CAD-CAM: AUTOCAD Package (3D, Navisworks ... )

CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, AVERA; PDMS; CADWORX

Calculation & Simulation: ECODIAL, CALCULUX, ETAP V7, ABAQUS, Matlab, Home



Mes compétences :

Électrique

Energie

Énergie renouvelable

Project Execution

term planning and scheduling

staff assistance

Concept Design

Daily monitoring

Execution work management

Planning Management

Project Planning

Project Team Skills

controlling support

manage project activity scheduling and monitoring

time project analysis

Microsoft Project

Primavera P3

Pack Microsoft Office

LabVIEW

Sage Accounting Software

Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100

Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite

Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite

3D

Abaqus Unified FEA

C++

CAD/CAM > CAD

CAD/CAM > CAM

CATIA

ISO 900X Standard

Lotus 1-2-3

Matlab

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Outlook

PDMS

PRINCE2 methodology

Primavera P6

Quality Control

Risk Tool

Sage ERP X3

Solidworks

Visual Basic