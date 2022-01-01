Heang RATANA

Hello everyone my name Ratana, I'm cambodian people. I don't know how to describe myself, but i can tell u that I'm just a normal person as u guys. I'm friendly and crazy sometimes while I'm around my best friend coz i never let my friends do something crazy alone. I like to listen to music, and my super star is Preap Sovath, spend my free time at coffee shop, play internet, research, and social network, and i like technology special phone.



That's all about me. Great to know all you guys



Mes compétences :

Sale and Marketing

Management

Create new idea