Menu

Hebert NTSIGOU

Genève

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Weatherford International - Well-test administrative

    Genève 2014 - 2014

  • Weatherford service LTD - Well-test administrative

    Genève 2014 - 2014

  • Weatherford service LTD - Well-test administrative

    Genève 2014 - 2014

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce (Port Gentil/Gabon)

    Port Gentil/Gabon 1999 - 2002

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce (Port Gentil/Gabon)

    Port Gentil/Gabon 1999 - 2002