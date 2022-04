Mes compétences :

Python, R

Java(Certified in 2013)

C++

C Programming Language

UDP

TCP/IP

Struts Web Application Framework

Scala, SPARK, Map Reduce

MySQL

Microsoft C-SHARP

Machine Learning, Statistical Analysis

GIT, JIRA, Mercurial, Tortoise.

Low level programming with C++, low level communic

Data Mining

Business Intelligence

Regex, UNIX systems, MacOS,

Swimming, Running, Self-Learning