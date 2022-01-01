Hector MEDINA

Mes compétences :
Purchase Orders
Warehouse Management
SAP
Procurement
Master Scheduling
Import/Export
Distribution & Logistics
Assembly Lines
Entreprises
CARRIER
- Planning Coordinator
Montluel 2012 - maintenant* Leadership of the daily production control, development of working plans to obtain and generate
strategic information for making decisions
* Direct Interaction with customer service departments, production, shipments, purchasing and traffic to
develop, validate and communicate plans for shipments to reach the sales objectives of the company.
* Support new product introduction and pilot runs and coordination of engineering changes. ;
* I have been in charge of different kind of production lines, as splits and SRT at plant C and RT and
stretch at plant D.
* I had the opportunity to start running on several lines, implementation of SAP projects.
Carrier
- PLANNER
Montluel 2012 - maintenantPLANEO
LEAR Corp.
- Planning Coordinator
2009 - 2012* ;
* Coordination of plans regarding customer requirements and changes in mix and volume ;
* Interaction with customer service departments, production, shipments, purchasing and traffic to develop,
validate and communicate plans for shipments to reach the sales objectives of the company.
* Support new product introduction and pilot runs and coordination of engineering changes.
Sanmina SCI
- Master Planner
2009 - 2009Production Planning, Analysis of customer demand
* Supervision of arrivals of materials for the fulfillment of commitments.
Celestica
- Master Planner & Buyer Specialist
Saumur2005 - 2008Analysis of customers' requirement, making commitments according to the material availability and production
time.* Management of the production plan, prioritizing and looking for the best production mix and
performance of the production cells
GE Aviation
- Planner & Buyer
Evendale2003 - 2005Coordination and scheduling of production orders, according to production plan and customer priorities.
Direct relation with production team and shipping area.
Reception and management of the purchase requisitions and releasing of the purchase orders.
Development and searching on local suppliers in order to replace the international ones, reduction cost focus.
Expediting material from US in order to accomplish the daily production plan
EKER
- Buyer
2000 - 2003Development of the purchasing coordinator position, that includes creation of the work instruction for the
position
Management of all the purchases , since creation of purchase requisitions, releasing of the purchase orders,
follow up on the materials arrivals, and coordination with payment department in order to clear all the
invoices.
General Motors
- INTERN
