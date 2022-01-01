Retail
Hedi ABDERRAZAK
Hedi ABDERRAZAK
Plaisir
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Gestion de production
5S
TPM
Entreprises
Zodiac Aerospace
- LEAN manager
Plaisir
2015 - maintenant
Sitem,Somfy
- Coordinateur amélioration continue
2013 - 2015
Sitem,Somfy
- Méthodiste unité de production
2011 - 2013
Sitem, Somfy
- Responsable d'équipe de production
2009 - 2011
Blaupunkt . Bosch Tunisie
- Responsable d'équipe de production
2008 - 2009
Formations
ISET Nabeul (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2003 - 2008
Réseau
Bechir JARRAY
Béchir METHLOUTHI
Ben Said MOHAMED
Habib BESSEDEK
Hosny BEN HSEN
Ines KHARRAT
It BUSINESS SCHOOL
Nathalie ORHAN