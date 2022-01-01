Menu

Hedi ADOUNI

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

SAP MM/SD / Logistics Senior Consultant & Team Leader:

Since May 2010 : Team leader & Senior Consultant in Faurecia SAP Competency Center - Functional Team:

3 project SAP R3: Mainly logistic modules in Egypt, Germany and Algeria.
- SAP R3 4.6: SD Consultant: CIMPOR Project: Portugal - Egypt (7 months)
- SAP R3 7.1 : SAP PLM & EasyDMS Consultant: GOPA-IT - Germany (8 months)
- SAP R3 4.7: Logistic Consultant (SD/MM/WM): Sanofi-Aventis project: France - Algeria. (9 months)

Specialties: - SAP R3 : functional : SD, MM, PP, WM with knowledge of SAP PP-PI and QM modules


Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
SAP
SAP MM
SAP SD
SAP PP
SAP WM
ERP

Entreprises

  • NA Other - SAP Senior Consultant

    2016 - maintenant

  • Applium - SAP Logistics Consultant

    Clichy 2015 - 2016

  • Faurecia - SAP Senior Consultant PP, MM & SD

    2010 - 2015 Consultant senior SAP MM/PP & SD:

  • OXIA - SAP SD, MM/WM Consultant

    2009 - 2010 December 2009 – Present ( 3 months)
    SAP Project In Sanofi-Aventis in Algeria:
    - Assistance for data creation and MRP function for the inter-company process.
    - Test and validate specific develpment for the inter-company process
    - End User assistance

  • BearingPoint / OXIA - SAP SD, MM/WM Consultant

    2009 - 2009 April 2009 – November 2009 ( 8 months)
    SAP R3 Consultant in Sanofi-Aventis SAP project in Algeria.
    -End User Post Go-Live support SD, MM/WM , PP-PI and QM module.
    -Make user Training and create user guide
    -Test and validate specific development

  • GOPA ITC / OXIA - SAP R3 Consultant

    2008 - 2009 September 2008 – April 2009 ( 8 months)
    SAP R3 Consultant : logistic's modules & PLM.

  • OXIA - ERP Consultant/ Project leader

    2004 - 2008 ERP project leader and Exprienced consultant : SAP Business One, Dynamic's Nav :
    - Team Management, Project Management, Gap analysis & Redaction of specification.
    - Process analysis checklist: Purchasing, Sales, financial and Inventory.
    - Specific development test and validation
    - Customizing, data migration and reporting
    - End users and administrator Training, Go Live and support.

  • CaseEdinfor (LOGICA) / OXIA - SAP SD Consultant

    2003 - 2004 September 2003 – May 2004 ( 9 months)
    Cimpor Project (Egypt) :
    - Process Analysis and conception.
    - Process Customizing (Sales Export process)
    - Specific development test and validation
    - End users Training, Go Live and support.
    - End user manuals creation

Formations

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2003 Génie industriel

    GI1

  • Institue Préparatoire Aux Etudes Scientifiques Et Techniques IPEST (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 1998 - 2000 MP