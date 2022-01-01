Hedi ADOUNI

SAP MM/SD / Logistics Senior Consultant & Team Leader:



Since May 2010 : Team leader & Senior Consultant in Faurecia SAP Competency Center - Functional Team:



3 project SAP R3: Mainly logistic modules in Egypt, Germany and Algeria.

- SAP R3 4.6: SD Consultant: CIMPOR Project: Portugal - Egypt (7 months)

- SAP R3 7.1 : SAP PLM & EasyDMS Consultant: GOPA-IT - Germany (8 months)

- SAP R3 4.7: Logistic Consultant (SD/MM/WM): Sanofi-Aventis project: France - Algeria. (9 months)



Specialties: - SAP R3 : functional : SD, MM, PP, WM with knowledge of SAP PP-PI and QM modules





Mes compétences :

Génie industriel

SAP

SAP MM

SAP SD

SAP PP

SAP WM

ERP