Hedi ADOUNI

SAP MM/SD / Logistics Senior Consultant & Team Leader:
Since May 2010 : Team leader & Senior Consultant in Faurecia SAP Competency Center - Functional Team:
3 project SAP R3: Mainly logistic modules in Egypt, Germany and Algeria.
- SAP R3 4.6: SD Consultant: CIMPOR Project: Portugal - Egypt (7 months)
- SAP R3 7.1 : SAP PLM & EasyDMS Consultant: GOPA-IT - Germany (8 months)
- SAP R3 4.7: Logistic Consultant (SD/MM/WM): Sanofi-Aventis project: France - Algeria. (9 months)
Specialties: - SAP R3 : functional : SD, MM, PP, WM with knowledge of SAP PP-PI and QM modules
Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
SAP
SAP MM
SAP SD
SAP PP
SAP WM
ERP