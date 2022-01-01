Hedi BERKAYA

-
IDENTICAR
- Consultant
Chaville
2012 - maintenant
Mise en place de la solution CRM et intégration avec les systèmes existants. ;
- Participation dans l'étape de diagnostic et préparation des spécifications et besoin client. ;
- Personnalisation et paramétrages de l'application CRM. ;
- Conception et développement des services WCF pour besoin d'intégration et synchronisation
avec le système d'information existant.
- Conception et développement des packages SSIS pour le transfert des données entre CRM et
les applications existantes.
- Test unitaire automatisé de la solution CRM. ;
- Préparation des livrables et exécutables de déploiement.
CNI
- Développeur
2012 - 2012
Microsoft : e-Goverment
- Mise en place de la plate-forme e-governement pour le Centre National de l'Informatique (CNI -
Tunisie). Fournir un Bus d'Entreprise (ESB) comme plate-forme de messagerie. Le Bus
d'Entreprise (ESB) représente une infrastructure Orientée Service (SOI) composée d'un
ensemble de logiciels représentant les fondations pour une Architecture Orientée Service (SOA)
tel que Biztalk, ESB, MSE, AppFabric.
- Mise en place d'une API capable de communiquer avec MSE pour la virtualisation et la gestion
des services Web et WCF.
- Mise en place d'un portail Asp Net de gestion CGF (Connected Goverment FrameWork). ;
- Mise en place d'une orchestration Biztalk pour la manipulation des messages asynchrone et
Dynamic Routing.
- Préparation des manuels de formations. ;
- Préparation des manuels SDK pour les développeurs sur la plate-forme e-gov.
CONDOR Algérie
- Consultant
2012 - 2012
Diagnostique du système d'information Navision et Vorax (Système de gestion téléphonique
CONDOR- Call Center).
- Présentation de la solution Hermes.Net, la solution des centres d'appels de VOCALCOM. ;
- Présentation du connecteur MSCRM- Hermes.Net. ;
- Préparation de l'offre Connecteur Navision-Hermes pour la mise en place d'une solution
d'intégration entre l'ERP Navision et la nouvelle solution Hermes (VOCALCOM) des centres
d'appel.
- Démonstration dans un environnement POC concernant l'intégration Navision - Hermes.
VOCALCOM
- Consultant
Paris
2011 - 2011
Conception et implémentation d'un connecteur CTI pour la gestion des appels téléphonique
entre MSCRM et Hermes.Net.
- Fournir une API d'intégration pour le script designer Hermes. ;
- Création d'une solution CRM 2011 présentant un ensemble de formulaires de paramétrages
du connecteur CTI.
Banque de Tunis
- Consultant
2011 - 2011
Mise en place de la solution MSCRM 4.0 pour le client BT (Banque de Tunis). ;
- Participation dans a la rédaction des documents de spécifications. ;
- Personnalisation et paramétrage de la solution CRM. ;
- Développement des plugins CRM. ;
- Conception de la couche d'intégration avec des consultants de Microsoft. ;
- Développement de la couche d'intégration pour la synchronisation entre MSCRM et le
système bancaire AS400 avec la technologie SSIS 2008.
- Archivage des fichiers de données et mise à jour de la base de supervision.
ALMADAR Telecom Libye
- Consultant CRM & Développeur
2011 - 2012
Mise en place de la solution MS CRM 4.0 pour un projet Microsoft chez AL MADAR
télécom en Lybie.
- Participation à la conception et à la personnalisation de la solution MSCRM. ;
- Participation à la construction de la couche d'intégration avec des consultants MCS. La
couche est constituer de Biztalk et des services WCF (C# dotNet) pour gérer la
communication entre les différent systèmes front office et back office (MOSS, MS CRM,
GP) avec les systèmes télécom EPPIX et MINSAT.
- Participation à la mise en place d'une API dot.Net basé sur l'appel des commandes afin
d'assurer la communication directe avec les systèmes télécom EPPIX et MINSAT.
- Mise en place des plug-ins Dot Net pour l'intégration de MS CRM avec la couche
d'intégration. Formation de l'équipe technique du client.
- Préparation des documents technique.
BCT Libye
- Consultant CRM
2010 - 2010
Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour un projet d'état en Lybie pour le ministère
d'économie BCT Participation à la personnalisation de la solution suivant le besoin du client
- Intégration de MS CRM avec SharePoint.
Topnet
- Consultant CRM
2009 - 2009
Conception et réalisation de la solution d'intégration entre MSCRM 4.0 et Navision 2009. ;
- Conception de la couche d'intégration WCF pour la gestion de communication entre MSCRM,
Base Commercial, Radius, et SMS Gateway.
- Développement d'une partie de la couche d'intégration avec la technologie WCF C#. ;
- Développement des Jobs SQL avec l'outil SSIS de Microsoft (VS2008). ;
- Développement du client proxy (Automation C#) capable d'assurer la consommation des
services WCF par des codeunits de Navision.
Topnet
- Consultant CRM
2008 - 2008
Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour le client TOPNET (Phase 1) ;
- Participation à la personnalisation de la solution suivant le besoin du client. ;
- Développement des passerelles qui gèrent la communication entre les systèmes existant de
TOPNET et MS CRM avec la technologie C# dotNet.
- Elaboration des documents techniques.
- Formation de l'équipe technique du client.
MIDAS France
- Consultant
2007 - 2007
Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour le client MIDAS (France) Personnalisation de la
solution suivant le besoin du client.
- Chargement des données par web service et DMM. ;
- Développement d'un outil CTI (C# dotNet) qui communique avec MS CRM via les web services
sous la plateforme CISCO / Snape Ware.
Stages
LIMS Laboratory
- Stage
2007 - 2007
Conception et développement d'une application générique de Gestion des laboratoires
(LIMS Laboratory InformationsManagementSystem).Conceptiondu Framework LIMSavec
la technologiedot Net.
- Mise en place d'une intranet pour un système informatique de gestion de laboratoire
(LIMS) Conception technico-fonctionnelle d'un système (LIMS-Laboratory Information
Management System).Créationd'un FrameWork en technologie dot Net comme base de
l'intranet. Mise en place d'une base de données SQL Server. Développement des modules
de base pour le système: Prélèvementet échantillonnage, Analyseset résultats,Matérielset
réactifs,Reporting.
HLI Consulting
- MSCRM Technical Consultant & dotNet developper
2007 - maintenant
Full Engineering
- Stage
2006 - 2006
Stage professionnel : MinistèreTunisiende l'Agricultureet des RessourcesHydrauliques
Développement d'une application de gestion d'archivage des incendies des forêts en utilisant
VB.Net 2005 et une base de données SQL 2005.