Menu

Hedi BERKAYA

Chaville

En résumé

• Nationality: Tunisian
• Date de naissance : 27 April 1982
• Place of birth: Tunis
• Address: Paris - Saint Cloud
• Phone: 06 24 02 06 40
• Email : hedi.berkaya.pro@gmail.com

• 2001 - 2002 Secondary studies at Secondary School Ben Arous Tunisia.
Technical Baccalaureate.
• 2002 – 2003: Graduate studies at Computer and Math Faculty of Bizerte
Tunisia.
• 2003 – 2004: 1 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology
and Computing.
• 2004 – 2005: 2 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology
and Computing.
• 2005 – 2006: 3 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology
and Computing.
• 2006 – 2007: 4 st year Applied Computer Science (Network Option). CISCO
CCNA1 and CCNA2 certification, School of Technology and Computing.
• 2007: Dot Net training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.
• 2008: BI training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.
• 2009: WCF Technology training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.

Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
Navision
BizTalk Server
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
C++
Hermes
C# dotNet
XML
Windows Communiciation Foundation
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft ASP.NET
back office
XSLT
XML Schema
Web Services
Visual Basic .NET
MySQL
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
LINQ
JavaScript
Java
IBM AS400 Hardware
ETL
COM/DCOM
COM+
C Programming Language
Active Server Pages

Entreprises

  • IDENTICAR - Consultant

    Chaville 2012 - maintenant Mise en place de la solution CRM et intégration avec les systèmes existants. ;
    - Participation dans l'étape de diagnostic et préparation des spécifications et besoin client. ;
    - Personnalisation et paramétrages de l'application CRM. ;
    - Conception et développement des services WCF pour besoin d'intégration et synchronisation
    avec le système d'information existant.
    - Conception et développement des packages SSIS pour le transfert des données entre CRM et
    les applications existantes.
    - Test unitaire automatisé de la solution CRM. ;
    - Préparation des livrables et exécutables de déploiement.

  • CNI - Développeur

    2012 - 2012 Microsoft : e-Goverment

    - Mise en place de la plate-forme e-governement pour le Centre National de l'Informatique (CNI -
    Tunisie). Fournir un Bus d'Entreprise (ESB) comme plate-forme de messagerie. Le Bus
    d'Entreprise (ESB) représente une infrastructure Orientée Service (SOI) composée d'un
    ensemble de logiciels représentant les fondations pour une Architecture Orientée Service (SOA)
    tel que Biztalk, ESB, MSE, AppFabric.
    - Mise en place d'une API capable de communiquer avec MSE pour la virtualisation et la gestion
    des services Web et WCF.
    - Mise en place d'un portail Asp Net de gestion CGF (Connected Goverment FrameWork). ;
    - Mise en place d'une orchestration Biztalk pour la manipulation des messages asynchrone et
    Dynamic Routing.
    - Préparation des manuels de formations. ;
    - Préparation des manuels SDK pour les développeurs sur la plate-forme e-gov.

  • CONDOR Algérie - Consultant

    2012 - 2012 Diagnostique du système d'information Navision et Vorax (Système de gestion téléphonique
    CONDOR- Call Center).
    - Présentation de la solution Hermes.Net, la solution des centres d'appels de VOCALCOM. ;
    - Présentation du connecteur MSCRM- Hermes.Net. ;
    - Préparation de l'offre Connecteur Navision-Hermes pour la mise en place d'une solution
    d'intégration entre l'ERP Navision et la nouvelle solution Hermes (VOCALCOM) des centres
    d'appel.
    - Démonstration dans un environnement POC concernant l'intégration Navision - Hermes.

  • VOCALCOM - Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Conception et implémentation d'un connecteur CTI pour la gestion des appels téléphonique
    entre MSCRM et Hermes.Net.
    - Fournir une API d'intégration pour le script designer Hermes. ;
    - Création d'une solution CRM 2011 présentant un ensemble de formulaires de paramétrages
    du connecteur CTI.

  • Banque de Tunis - Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Mise en place de la solution MSCRM 4.0 pour le client BT (Banque de Tunis). ;
    - Participation dans a la rédaction des documents de spécifications. ;
    - Personnalisation et paramétrage de la solution CRM. ;
    - Développement des plugins CRM. ;
    - Conception de la couche d'intégration avec des consultants de Microsoft. ;
    - Développement de la couche d'intégration pour la synchronisation entre MSCRM et le
    système bancaire AS400 avec la technologie SSIS 2008.
    - Archivage des fichiers de données et mise à jour de la base de supervision.

  • ALMADAR Telecom Libye - Consultant CRM & Développeur

    2011 - 2012 Mise en place de la solution MS CRM 4.0 pour un projet Microsoft chez AL MADAR
    télécom en Lybie.
    - Participation à la conception et à la personnalisation de la solution MSCRM. ;
    - Participation à la construction de la couche d'intégration avec des consultants MCS. La
    couche est constituer de Biztalk et des services WCF (C# dotNet) pour gérer la
    communication entre les différent systèmes front office et back office (MOSS, MS CRM,
    GP) avec les systèmes télécom EPPIX et MINSAT.
    - Participation à la mise en place d'une API dot.Net basé sur l'appel des commandes afin
    d'assurer la communication directe avec les systèmes télécom EPPIX et MINSAT.
    - Mise en place des plug-ins Dot Net pour l'intégration de MS CRM avec la couche
    d'intégration. Formation de l'équipe technique du client.
    - Préparation des documents technique.

  • BCT Libye - Consultant CRM

    2010 - 2010 Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour un projet d'état en Lybie pour le ministère
    d'économie BCT Participation à la personnalisation de la solution suivant le besoin du client
    - Intégration de MS CRM avec SharePoint.

  • Topnet - Consultant CRM

    2009 - 2009 Conception et réalisation de la solution d'intégration entre MSCRM 4.0 et Navision 2009. ;
    - Conception de la couche d'intégration WCF pour la gestion de communication entre MSCRM,
    Base Commercial, Radius, et SMS Gateway.
    - Développement d'une partie de la couche d'intégration avec la technologie WCF C#. ;
    - Développement des Jobs SQL avec l'outil SSIS de Microsoft (VS2008). ;
    - Développement du client proxy (Automation C#) capable d'assurer la consommation des
    services WCF par des codeunits de Navision.

  • Topnet - Consultant CRM

    2008 - 2008 Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour le client TOPNET (Phase 1) ;
    - Participation à la personnalisation de la solution suivant le besoin du client. ;
    - Développement des passerelles qui gèrent la communication entre les systèmes existant de
    TOPNET et MS CRM avec la technologie C# dotNet.
    - Elaboration des documents techniques.
    - Formation de l'équipe technique du client.

  • MIDAS France - Consultant

    2007 - 2007 Mise en place de la solution MS CRM pour le client MIDAS (France) Personnalisation de la
    solution suivant le besoin du client.
    - Chargement des données par web service et DMM. ;
    - Développement d'un outil CTI (C# dotNet) qui communique avec MS CRM via les web services
    sous la plateforme CISCO / Snape Ware.

    Stages

  • LIMS Laboratory - Stage

    2007 - 2007 Conception et développement d'une application générique de Gestion des laboratoires
    (LIMS Laboratory InformationsManagementSystem).Conceptiondu Framework LIMSavec
    la technologiedot Net.
    - Mise en place d'une intranet pour un système informatique de gestion de laboratoire
    (LIMS) Conception technico-fonctionnelle d'un système (LIMS-Laboratory Information
    Management System).Créationd'un FrameWork en technologie dot Net comme base de
    l'intranet. Mise en place d'une base de données SQL Server. Développement des modules
    de base pour le système: Prélèvementet échantillonnage, Analyseset résultats,Matérielset
    réactifs,Reporting.

  • HLI Consulting - MSCRM Technical Consultant & dotNet developper

    2007 - maintenant MSCRM Projects
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution for the customer MIDAS (France)
    - Customization of the solution according to customer needs.
    - Data migration with DMM tool and SSIS tool.
    - Development of CTI tool (C # dot Net) which communicates with MS
    CRM using web services and CISCO / Snap Ware platform.
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution for the internet provider (TOPNET -
    Phase 1)
    - Participation in customizing the solution according to customer
    needs.
    - Development of a gateway that handle communication between
    existing systems and MSCRM using dot Net C# and COM+
    technology.
    • Design and implementation of the integration solution between MSCRM
    4.0 and Navision 2009 (TOPNET - Phase 2)
    - Design of the WCF integration layer to manage communication
    between MSCRM, commercial data base, Radius system and SMS
    Gateway.
    - Development a part of the integration layer with WCF technology
    C#.
    - Development of SQL Jobs with Microsoft SSIS (VS 2008) tool.
    - Development of client proxy (C # Automation) capable of ensuring
    the consumption of WCF services by code units Navision.
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution in Libya for the state Department of
    Economics BCT.
    - Participation in customizing of the solution according to customer
    needs.
    - MS CRM integration with existing solutions of BCT using web
    services and dot Net plug-ins.
    • Implementation of MSCRM 4.0 for ALMADAR Telecom in Libya.
    - Participation in the design and customization of MS CRM solution.
    - Participation in the construction of the integration layer constitute of
    BizTalk and WCF services (C# dot Net) to manage the
    communication between different systems front office and back
    office (MOSS, MS CRM, GP) with Telecom system EPPIX and
    MINSAT.
    - Implementation of plug-ins Dot Net for integrating MS CRM with
    other systems.
    • Implementation of MSCRM solution for Bank of Tunis (TUNIS BANK).
    - Design the integration layer with Microsoft consultants
    - Development of the integration Layer to synchronize between
    MSCRM and the banking system AS400 using SSIS 2008
    technology.

  • HLI Consulting - MSCRM Technical Consultant - dotNet developper - Biztalk developper

    2007 - maintenant 2006-2007
    Setting up an intranet for a management information system (LIMS)
    Techno-functional design of a system (LIMS-Laboratory Information Management
    Projjetcs
    • Application of vending machine developed using C++.
    • Application file compression (LZW) developed using C++.
    • Network chat application developed using C++.
    • Management timetables using PHP and MySql.
    • Management of XML files using java.
    • Management of forest fires archive using VB.Net 2005
    • Generic application of laboratory management (LIMS) with Dot Net
    technology and SQL Server 2005.

    End off Sttudiies Project:
    Setting up an intranet for a management information system (LIMS)
    Techno-functional design of a system (LIMS-Laboratory Information Management
    System). Creating a Framework dot Net technology as the basis of the intranet.
    Establishment of a SQL Server database and / or MySql. Development of core
    modules for the system: Sampling, Analysis and Results, Materials and Reagents,
    Reporting ...


    MSCRM Projects
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution for the customer MIDAS (France)
    - Customization of the solution according to customer needs.
    - Data migration with DMM tool and SSIS tool.
    - Development of CTI tool (C # dot Net) which communicates with MS
    CRM using web services and CISCO / Snap Ware platform.
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution for the internet provider (TOPNET -
    Phase 1)
    - Participation in customizing the solution according to customer
    needs.
    - Development of a gateway that handle communication between
    existing systems and MSCRM using dot Net C# and COM+
    technology.
    • Design and implementation of the integration solution between MSCRM
    4.0 and Navision 2009 (TOPNET - Phase 2)
    - Design of the WCF integration layer to manage communication
    between MSCRM, commercial data base, Radius system and SMS
    Gateway.
    - Development a part of the integration layer with WCF technology
    C#.
    - Development of SQL Jobs with Microsoft SSIS (VS 2008) tool.
    - Development of client proxy (C # Automation) capable of ensuring
    the consumption of WCF services by code units Navision.
    • Implementation of MS CRM solution in Libya for the state Department of
    Economics BCT.
    - Participation in customizing of the solution according to customer
    needs.
    - MS CRM integration with existing solutions of BCT using web
    services and dot Net plug-ins.
    • Implementation of MSCRM 4.0 for ALMADAR Telecom in Libya.
    - Participation in the design and customization of MS CRM solution.
    - Participation in the construction of the integration layer constitute of
    BizTalk and WCF services (C# dot Net) to manage the
    communication between different systems front office and back
    office (MOSS, MS CRM, GP) with Telecom system EPPIX and
    MINSAT.
    - Implementation of plug-ins Dot Net for integrating MS CRM with
    other systems.
    • Implementation of MSCRM solution for Bank of Tunis (TUNIS BANK).
    - Design the integration layer with Microsoft consultants
    - Development of the integration Layer to synchronize between
    MSCRM and the banking system AS400 using SSIS 2008
    technology.
    - Mise en place de la plate-forme e-gouvernement pour le Centre National de
    l’Informatique (CNI). fournir un Bus d’Entreprise (ESB) comme plate-forme
    de messagerie. Le Bus d’Entreprise (ESB) représente une infrastructure
    Orientée Service (SOI) composée d’un ensemble de logiciels représentant
    les fondations pour une Architecture Orientée Service (SOA) tel que Biztalk,
    ESB, MSE. (Projet en cours avec des consultants MCS)

  • Full Engineering - Stage

    2006 - 2006 Stage professionnel : MinistèreTunisiende l'Agricultureet des RessourcesHydrauliques
    Développement d'une application de gestion d'archivage des incendies des forêts en utilisant
    VB.Net 2005 et une base de données SQL 2005.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2007 Etudes Supérieure à l'ESTI (Ecole Supérieure de Technologie et
    d'Informatique).4er année en Informatique appliquée (Option réseau).

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2006 Etudes Supérieure à l'ESTI (Ecole Supérieure de Technologie et
    d'Informatique).3er année en Informatique appliquée

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2005 Etudes Supérieure à l'ESTI (Ecole Supérieure de Technologie et
    d'Informatique).2er année en Informatique appliquée

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Et D'Informatique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2004 : Etudes Supérieure à l'ESTI (Ecole Supérieure de Technologie et
    d'Informatique).1er année en Informatique appliquée

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Bizerte (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2003

  • Lycée Secondaire Ben Arous (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2002 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau