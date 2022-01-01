Hedi BERKAYA

• Nationality: Tunisian

• Place of birth: Tunis

• 2001 - 2002 Secondary studies at Secondary School Ben Arous Tunisia.

Technical Baccalaureate.

• 2002 – 2003: Graduate studies at Computer and Math Faculty of Bizerte

Tunisia.

• 2003 – 2004: 1 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology

and Computing.

• 2004 – 2005: 2 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology

and Computing.

• 2005 – 2006: 3 st year Applied Computer Science, School of Technology

and Computing.

• 2006 – 2007: 4 st year Applied Computer Science (Network Option). CISCO

CCNA1 and CCNA2 certification, School of Technology and Computing.

• 2007: Dot Net training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.

• 2008: BI training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.

• 2009: WCF Technology training with ADVANCIA SPG Group.



Mes compétences :

Customer Relationship Management

Navision

BizTalk Server

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

C++

Hermes

C# dotNet

XML

Windows Communiciation Foundation

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft ASP.NET

back office

XSLT

XML Schema

Web Services

Visual Basic .NET

MySQL

Microsoft Windows NT

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft .NET Technology

LINQ

JavaScript

Java

IBM AS400 Hardware

ETL

COM/DCOM

COM+

C Programming Language

Active Server Pages