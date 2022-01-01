Hedi MAALI

Ecole Supérieure Privée d'Ingénierie et de Technologies (ariana)
ariana
2012 - 2015
Diplôme National d’ingénieur en Informatique option Business Intelligence.
- Outils BI: Microsoft SQL Server 2008 (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Talend, Pentaho, WorkBench, QlikView, R.
- ERP : Microsoft Dynamics AX R2, SAP BASIS/BW/BO/ABAP,Sage Paie & RH, sage comptabilité
Développement d’applications web:
== > Conception & Modélisation : UML, Merise, MVC, Design Pattern.
== > Langages de développement :PHP 5.3 , C/C++
== > FRAMEWORK PHP : Framework zend