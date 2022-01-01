Menu

Hedi MAALI

Paris

Entreprises

  • Moneo Applicam - Consultant BI Talend/SAP BO

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Spécifier les besoins en termes de flux (Client TOTAL).
    - Développer des jobs ETL en utilisant TALEND.
    - Conception des DataMarts.
    - Assurer une astreinte pour veiller à la bonne exécution des jobs.
    -Conception et développement des rapports BO.

  • Cynapsys - Consultant stagiaire Microsoft Dynamics AX/Business Intelligence

    2015 - 2015 Mise en place du système Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 R2 (module Finances et Comptabilités).
    Audit paramétrage et spécifications des développements.
    Conception cube OLAP.
    Conception et développement des rapports SSRS.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Privée d'Ingénierie et de Technologies (ariana)

    ariana 2012 - 2015 Diplôme National d’ingénieur en Informatique option Business Intelligence.

    - Outils BI: Microsoft SQL Server 2008 (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Talend, Pentaho, WorkBench, QlikView, R.
    - ERP : Microsoft Dynamics AX R2, SAP BASIS/BW/BO/ABAP,Sage Paie & RH, sage comptabilité
    Développement d’applications web:
    == > Conception & Modélisation : UML, Merise, MVC, Design Pattern.
    == > Langages de développement :PHP 5.3 , C/C++
    == > FRAMEWORK PHP : Framework zend

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée Ingénierie Et De Technologies Tunis (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2012 - 2015 Diplôme National d’ingénieur en Informatique option Business Intelligence.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Electronique ESCE (Manouba)

    Manouba 2009 - 2012 Licence en Informatique appliquée à la gestion spécialité Commerce électronique.

