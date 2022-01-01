Menu

Hedi MEDJANI

GRENOBLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Poste - Opérateur de production

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Faculté De Droit, UPMF Grenoble II (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2013 - maintenant

  • Faculté De Droit, UPMF Grenoble II (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2013 - 2014

  • Lycée Louise Michel

    Grenoble 2008 - 2011 Baccalauréat

Réseau