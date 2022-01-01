Hedoui SALEM

Very adjusted with International environment and aware of multicultural companies mindset
Full Mastery of oil and gas plant
A progressive career to date provided me a well-developed working knowledge and skills of oil and gas
Entreprises
BG TUNISIA
- PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN
2009 - maintenantI'm working for British Gas as a DCS Production Technician , working in a Gas treatment Plant, ensuring safety and continuity of the gas process in the different unites
• Ensure safe operation of Gas Treatment Plant ; Start up, Shut down and adjust all process parameters of different unites.
• Deputise Senior Production technician and manage Production Technician to achieve production volume target in safe and effective manner
• Determine the work priorities according to the importance, time constraints, logical sequences and initiate actions to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the Gas sweetening plant
• Area Authority during Shutdown , ensuring achievement of Projects
• Perform the First line Maintenance activities and carry out the safety equipment inspections and tests in compliance with BG standards.
• Monitor, control and operate all the equipment.
Monitoring the operation of the site Permit to Work system in line with the BG Tunisia procedures.
Royal Dutch Shell
- PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN, SHELL UP STREAM TUNISIA
Paris2009 - maintenant
PIRECO
- Superviseur
Les Berges du Lac2006 - 2009
Formations
Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques De GABES ( ISETG) ISETG (Gabès)