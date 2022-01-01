Menu

Hedoui SALEM

GABES

En résumé

Very adjusted with International environment and aware of multicultural companies mindset
Full Mastery of oil and gas plant
A progressive career to date provided me a well-developed working knowledge and skills of oil and gas

Entreprises

  • BG TUNISIA - PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN

    2009 - maintenant I'm working for British Gas as a DCS Production Technician , working in a Gas treatment Plant, ensuring safety and continuity of the gas process in the different unites
    • Ensure safe operation of Gas Treatment Plant ; Start up, Shut down and adjust all process parameters of different unites.
    • Deputise Senior Production technician and manage Production Technician to achieve production volume target in safe and effective manner
    • Determine the work priorities according to the importance, time constraints, logical sequences and initiate actions to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the Gas sweetening plant
    • Area Authority during Shutdown , ensuring achievement of Projects
    • Perform the First line Maintenance activities and carry out the safety equipment inspections and tests in compliance with BG standards.
    • Monitor, control and operate all the equipment.
    Monitoring the operation of the site Permit to Work system in line with the BG Tunisia procedures.

  • Royal Dutch Shell -  PRODUCTION TECHNICIAN, SHELL UP STREAM TUNISIA

    Paris 2009 - maintenant

  • PIRECO - Superviseur

    Les Berges du Lac 2006 - 2009

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques De GABES ( ISETG) ISETG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2000 - 2003

