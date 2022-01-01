Hedrich THOMAS

Senior manager with extensive experience in the entertainment industry and sales, marketing and market/brand development in the international pro-AV industry and event/concert/touring industry.
Open for new challenges ...
Entreprises
MIC - Management for International Culture
- Manager / Owner
2016 - maintenantSales and Markting consultation for selected international customers
Developing Sales Strategy and Business Plan
Project Management
Defining and implementing quality standards for sales services
Network consulting
TORQUAY DEVON TQ2 5EL2013 - 2015Responsible for strategic vision.
Developed sales and increased market share in the territories assigned.
Set up and maintained distribution agreements with distributors.
Represented company’s principles and quality policy.
Client relationship management.
Carried out sales and marketing activities in the territories assigned together with Brand Management and Application Support Team.
Handled complaint management.
TORQUAY DEVON TQ2 5EL2012 - 2013Responsible for strategic vision.
Developed sales and increased market share in the territories assigned.
Set up and maintained distribution agreements with distributors.
Represented company’s principles and quality policy.
Carried out sales and marketing activities in the territories assigned together with Brand Management and Application Support Team.
Handled complaint management.
d&b audiotechnik GmbH, Germany
- Deputy to Sales Director
TORQUAY DEVON TQ2 5EL2010 - 2012Deputised Sales Director.
Developed sales in the territories assigned (India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa).
Supported all d&b distributors worldwide as well as the Regional Sales Managers and d&b Subsididaray Distributors.
Worked in close cooperation with Customer Services, Product Service, Education and Application Support Team, Brand Management and Product Management.
Handled complaint management
d&b audiotechnik GmbH, Germany
- Assistant to Sales Director
TORQUAY DEVON TQ2 5EL2002 - 2009Developed sales in the territories assigned (India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa).
Organised and executed sales activities worldwide.
Worked in close cooperation with Customer Services, Product Service, Education and Application Support Team, Brand Management and Product Management.
Responsible for making all price lists and implementation of policy for pricing of d&b products and services as advised by Sales Director.
Responsible for monitoring all sales related activities.
Made necessary sales calls, quotations and customer presentations (in English and German) as required.
Acted in a support function for d&b Subsidiaries and all independent d&b distributors.
Monitored sales performance and turnover bonus program of all d&b distributors and managed accordingly.
Responsible for controlling Sales Department demo and exhibition systems.
Organised international workshops and seminars at company headquarter and relevant external workshops and seminars as well as distributor meetings.
Main organiser for annual IPM (International Partner Meeting).
Co-organiser for national and international fairs and exhibitions.
Answered incoming queries from interested parties (Users, Customers, potential customers), including shipping of documentation and merchandise articles as required by distributors.
Controled stock of documentation, brochures and merchandise articles.
Organised travels including hotel reservations for self and Sales Director.
Answered phone calls for Sales Director when busy or abscent.
d&b audiotechnik GmbH, Germany
- Staff member Loudspeaker Assembly
TORQUAY DEVON TQ2 5EL1997 - 2002Assembled loudspeakers according to production process.
Involved in weekly planning of production target.
Involved in designing assembly processes.
Packing of products.
Internal material logistics.
MIC - Managment for International Culture
- Owner / Work Horse
1980 - 1993Working together with various local event/concert promoters in Stuttgart and Berlin, Germany as Stagehand, Main Organiser, Production Manager and Stage Manager
Involved in a multiplicity of different events from small 'club' shows to big arena productions and open air festivals.