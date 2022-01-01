Menu

Hedy EL-FILALI

VILLEURBANNE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes atouts se résument en 3 mots : motivation, persévérance, ambition, et soyez assuré que je saurai mettre à profit mes compétences au service de votre groupe.

Mes compétences :
IMovie
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Apple Mac
Wi-Fi
Web Services
VRML
UNIX
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Secure Shell
SQL
Oracle
OWL
Network File System
Merise Methodology
Mac OS X
Java
GNU/linux Debian
Ethernet
C Programming Language
Western Blotting
SDS
Microsoft Office
Infectious Diseases
Apple MacOS
LIMS
Delphi
HTML 5
C++
XML
C#
JavaScript
C

Entreprises

  • SPC Consultants - Ingénieur d'applications

    2016 - 2016 Stage Master 2 CCI : Participation aux travaux internes au sein du département intégration Laboratoires & Qualité.

    Compétences acquises :

    ➢ Connaissance approfondie du secteur d’activité (Système d’information)
    ➢ Mise en place de nouvelles fonctionnalités pour un module interne permettant d’effectuer des traitements automatisés sur des fichiers de résultats avant d’être intégrés dans le système d’information
    ➢ Modélisation de solutions, programmation en langage Delphi, C#, XML, Jscript, tests unitaires, intégration
    ➢ Utilisation de progiciels LIMS (SampleManager, STARLIMS)
    ➢ Développement de rapports selon une procédure de remplacement Crystal reports

    Encadrant : Yann CAUCHARD (Consultant Senior)

  • Inserm U1047 - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2015 Stage Master Biologie santé : Etude de la fonction d’ubiquitination d’un facteur de virulence (BtpB) chez Brucella.

    Laboratoire : Bacterial virulence and infectious disease.

    Compétences acquises :

    ➢ PCR, extraction ADN/ARN, clonage, centrifugation, SDS-Page, gel d’agarose/acrylamide,Western blot
    ➢ Microscopie optique et à fluorescence, immunoprécipitation, immunofluorescence
    ➢ Culture cellulaire eucaryote et bactérienne, transformation bactérienne, coloration gram, electrophorèse

    Encadrante : Dr. Christine FELIX

  • INSERM U1047 - Stage

    2014 - 2014 Stage Licence : Etude de la localisation de la protéine bactérienne BR1024 et de son domaine N-terminal.

    Facteur de virulence de la bactérie pathogène Brucella. Ce facteur de virulence est sécrété dans le cytoplasme de la cellule hôte via le T4SS (système de sécrétion e type 4) et permet à la bactérie de se multiplier dans les cellules et d'induire la maladie, en interagissant spécifiquement avec des protéines de la cellule hôte. But : Détermination des domaines protéiques qui sont impliqués dans la virulence, par des techniques de clonage (constructions de plasmides codant pour des protéines de fusion), d immunofluorescence, et de mutagenèse Techniques mises en oeuvre :

    ➢ Biologie moléculaire : PCR, clonage, mutagénèse dirigée
    ➢ Biologie cellulaire : culture et entretien de lignées cellulaires, transfection, immunofluorescence
    ➢ Biochimie : western blot, éventuellement CoImmunoprécipitation et ELISA

  • Conseil général du Gard - Qualité d’adjoint administratif de 2ème classe non titulaire.

    2012 - 2014 Adjoint administratif à la direction générale adjointe en charge des déplacements, des infrastructures et du Foncier, à Nîmes pendant 2 mois.

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2015 - 2016 Master 2 - Compétences Complémentaires en Informatique

    ➢ Langages de programmation ( Java, PHP, JavaScript, JScript, C#, C++, C, Delphi, Shell, ...)
    ➢ Internet (http, Xml, HTML)
    ➢ Base de données (Oracle/SQL)
    ➢ Systèmes d’information Collaboratifs, Interopérabilité (OWL, Web services)
    ➢ Administration et sécurité des réseaux (SSH, DHCP, NFS, ...)
    ➢ Réseaux (Routage, protocoles de communication (Ethernet, TCP/IP), Wifi, ToIP)
    ➢ Système d’exploitation

  • Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc

    Montpellier 2014 - 2015 * Initiation à l'entreprise : Introduction au management, comptabilité, propriété intellectuelle.
    * Investigation toxicologique : Etude de toxiques, ADME, mécanisme d'action, traitements.

  • Université Nîmes (Nîmes)

    Nîmes 2013 - 2014 Licence 3

    * Technologies de la santé : bases de données, analyse bio-informatique, bio-physique.
    * Chimie Bioorganique : pharmacochimie, chimie organique.
    * Physiologie intégrative et pharmaco-toxicologie : Méthodologie en toxicologie.
    * Biologie cellulaire, virologie, immunologie : mécanisme de toxicité et infection virale.
    * Professionnalisation : Organisation de l'entreprise.

  • Faculté De Médecine Nîmes

    Nîmes 2008 - 2010

  • Lycée Albert Camus

    Nîmes 2007 - 2008 Baccalauréat S

    Baccalauréat Scientifique (spécialité physique/chimie) - Lycée Albert Camus.

