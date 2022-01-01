Heidi SKHIRI

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Coordination de projet
Planification
Entreprises
Airbus Group
- Supply Chain PMO
Blagnac 2013 - maintenantWithin Supply Chain & Quality Doors department in Airbus, I work as PMO on two industrialization projects with US, Chinese and German Suppliers (introduction of new suppliers for A320 and A321 aircrafts).
My main responsibilities are the set-up, coordination and follow-up of the end to end project through the Airbus Project Management standards (LBIP+, AP5176 Transfer of work)
Some of the activities carried out are :
• Set up of the master planning
• OBS & WBS definition, budget preparation and cost control
• Documentation and execution of transfer scenarios and organization of main project reviews and gates (KOM, PDR, CDR, FAI,..)
• Reporting, dashboard and KPI’s
• Risk Management
• Management of quality issues
Skyaircraft
- Program Manager Fuselage et Portes Avion SK - 105
2011 - 2013Within Program Management department I worked on SK-105 program (bi-turbo prop aircraft 19 PAX per CS23 certification).
I had a role of coordination between Engineering, Procurement, Production and external Suppliers for design and industrialization activities.
My activities were:
• Schedule, coordination and follow-up of design, industrialization and procurement activities. WBS and OBS definition
• Schedule and preparation of the main milestones (KOM, PDR, CDR,..)
• Risk management. Monitoring of cost and delays and corrective actions
• Weekly reporting, dashboard and KPIs
• Supplier Management and focal point for internal and external customers
Skyaircraft
- JUNIOR PROJECT MANAGER
2010 - 2011Within Production department I worked on the industrialization on ATA 27-30-32
▪ Preparation for industrialization
▪ Definition of installation sheet and BOMs
▪ Planning of final assembly line activities for installation
▪ Cost monitoring for industrialization
▪ Report and KPIs
Thales
- Internship : 3D Visualization in space environment
Courbevoie2009 - 2009The stage was carried out at Thales during my studies degree ( Erasmus ) in France.
The stage was the subject of discussion of my thesis at I.S.A.E (Institut Superieur de l’Aéronautique et l’Espace) in Toulouse.
• Feasibility analysis for creation of a 3D visualization tool with a completely open source language.
• Development of 3D tool of orbital and attitude dynamic for a satellite orbiting around the Earth.
• Development of a graphical user friendly interface using Panda3D (videogames graphic library).
Alenia Aeronautica
- Internship : Quality of Military Programs Eurofighter and C27 J
NAPLES2007 - 2007The stage was carried out at Alenia Aeronautica during the third year of my studies. The stage is part of the North and South Project between University of Naples Federico II and Polytechnic of Turin.
• Analysis of principals defectiveness of EFA2000 and C27-J programs and manufacturing defectiveness
• Manufacturing and maintenance KPI definition.