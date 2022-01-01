Heikki JÄHI

I was born in Helsinki, Finland, June 9th 1969. I studied social sciences at the University of Lyon 2 and gained a D.E.A (equivalent to M.Phil) in sociology and social sciences in 1997. I have worked at various institutes in Lyon as project manager, social scientist, lecturer, translator and consultant.

In my latest occupation I assist and provide support for elderly and handicapped persons and their families in various tasks of their everyday life.



Mes compétences :

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Public policy

Sociology

Gestion de projet