Heikki JÄHI

En résumé

I was born in Helsinki, Finland, June 9th 1969. I studied social sciences at the University of Lyon 2 and gained a D.E.A (equivalent to M.Phil) in sociology and social sciences in 1997. I have worked at various institutes in Lyon as project manager, social scientist, lecturer, translator and consultant.
In my latest occupation I assist and provide support for elderly and handicapped persons and their families in various tasks of their everyday life.

Mes compétences :
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Public policy
Sociology
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • ADMR - Home health aide

    PARIS 10 2014 - maintenant

  • Sonovision Group - Consultant

    2012 - 2012 Statistical analysis in a study of reorganization of a regional rail traffic control centre
    Interviews and macro-analysis of a nuclear decontamination unit at a CEA site
    Drafting the technical proposal for a study of the problems arising from coaction in a geological storage site of nuclear waste

  • Ifsttar - Social scientist

    CHAMPS SUR MARNE 2010 - 2011 I worked closely with the head of the work package 1 of DaCoTA project.
    I handled many of the operational issues (meeting arrangements, contractual reports etc.) of the wp1.
    I took part in the research activities such as bibliographical research, interviewing, data processing and analysis, drafting reports etc.
    Also, I was responsible for the wp1 communication and presented our activities to for intance to RSPI national experts at DG MOVE CARE / RSPI meetings in 2010 and 2011.

  • INRETS - Project manager

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS 2004 - 2008 I was co-leader of one of the seven work packages of the EC-funded SafetyNet Project.
    My management responsibilities included the following:
    —Chairing the work package technical meetings
    —Task assignment and control over the use of allocated time
    —Member of the SafetyNet Steering Committee
    —Reporting to the Steering Committee on work package work progress
    My scientific responsibilities included the following:
    —Task assignment and control of results
    —Research activities (bibliographical research, interviewing, statistical exploitation, drafting reports etc.)
    —Participation to the SafetyNet internal quality control for SafetyNet Deliverables

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Bron 1991 - 1997 DEA Sociologie et sciences sociales

    The courses included the following.
    Sociology:
    --organizational theory (thesis made on organizational changes in the ground organization of an air carrier)
    --Industrial relations
    --Labour relations
    --Work study
    Anthropology
    Economy
    Statistics

