Heikki JÄHI

I was born in Helsinki, Finland, June 9th 1969. I studied social sciences at the University of Lyon 2 and gained a D.E.A (equivalent to M.Phil) in sociology and social sciences in 1997. I have worked at various institutes in Lyon as project manager, social scientist, lecturer, translator and consultant.
In my latest occupation I assist and provide support for elderly and handicapped persons and their families in various tasks of their everyday life.
Mes compétences :
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Public policy
Sociology
Gestion de projet