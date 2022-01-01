Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hela ANDOLSI RIAHI
Ajouter
Hela ANDOLSI RIAHI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LUMIERE LOGISTIQUE
- Assistante Logistique
2015 - maintenant
Nawel industries
- Assistante administrative et commerciale
2010 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lille)
Lille
2005 - 2009
Vente et negociation commerciale
Réseau
Belghith AYSHA
Kcs International KCS