Hela JEDIDI

-
ARDIA
- Project manager/scrum master
2013 - maintenant
Project-1: KQI operator dashboard
Implementation of a single sign on web portal that provides a regular and secure access to a set of applications with strong authentication check security token and pin code.
Implementation of the set of web application (dashboards, reporting, hosting server management , payment management, messaging software) included into the portal.
Duties
* Progress follow up: Holding scrum ceremonies (grooming, sprint planning,
retrospectives, daily stand-ups, reviews....)
* Technical review.
* Technical architecture choice.
* Customer requirements definition.
* Technical support for development team.
* Functional/ Technical specification.
* Implementing Agile/Scrum process
* Establishing key performance indicators to evaluate development performance
* Tracking and communicating team velocity and sprint/release progress
* Ensuring effective quality control processes are in place to monitor deliverables
produced.
* Maintaining client relationships.
* Responsible for identifying, analyzing, measuring and managing project risks.
* Conducting regular impact analysis in order to assess the consequences of the project
deliverables on other sections of the business.
* Assisting the technical team in their design and development tasks.
* Maintaining and completing project Key Performance Indicators.
* Writing detailed and summarized project progress reports.
Technical environment: Visual Studio 2012/2013, Sql Server, AngularJS, OAuth 2.0, RestAPI, SVN,
JIRA, CONFLUENCE, JSON, NHibernate, NUNIT, Bootstrap, DDD, MVVM, TDD
Project-2: CMMI implementation in ARDIA and certification
Participation in ARDIA SCAMPI (Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement)
evaluation as auditor's team member.
Duties
* Reviewing and analyzing evidence
* Requesting additional needed evidence for assigned process areas
* Recording review results
* Consolidating results
* Voting on appraisal outcomes
* Attending the participant briefing, final finding presentation
Project-3: Management dashboard
Implementation of a quality dashboard web application optimizing daily management tasks by providing
easier way to monitor views on project progress, manage workflow inter teams (dev-quality-management), real-time data collection, key performance indicator generation, automatic alerting process, and reporting according to the company defined templates.
Duties
* Requirement definition
* Analysis and conception
* Implementation of a set of APIs implementing functional layer.
* Definition of the software presentation layer
Technical environment: Visual Studio 2013, JIRA, REST web API, WF, AngularJS
-
M2B Group
- Senior .NET web developer
Clichy
2012 - 2013
Project-1: Staples Business Advantage
* Developing basket and checkout process of Staples e-commerce website: The product
provides online sales as well as administration of an online-companies-equipment shop
through internet network.
It offers also the ability of managing internal flow information about customers and
products.
* Implementation of POWV3 payment module.
Technical environment: ASP.NET, C#, VB.NET, JavaScript, SQL Server 2010, Visual Studio 2010,
WCF, WF
Project-2: Staples Business Advantage
* Ensure the migration of the e-commerce website to ASP.NET MVC 4 technology and a
service-oriented architecture
* Design and implementation of a validation service based on WCF and WF technologies
Technical environment: Sql Server 2012, Visual Studio 2012, TFS 2012, WCF, WF, ASP.NET MVC4,
Jquery, Entity Frame work
-
BlueWave
- .NET web developer
2010 - 2012
Project-1: ActivPortal Yachting
* A real-time application for yacht's owner and manager to monitor administrative process,
financial flows, human and equipment required for the ship use through touch pocket screen on-board
Technical environment: C# 3.5 (Visual Studio 2008), ASP.NET, MVP, SQL Server, Web service
Project-2: ActivPortal External Advisor
* A web platform to manage portfolios and life-insurance contracts. it provides the possibility of monitoring and managing external advisors' network as well as final customers.
Technical environment: C# 3.5 (Visual Studio 2008), ASP.NET, MVP, SQL Server, WCF,Mootools.
-
BGI
- .NET developer
2008 - 2010
Project-1: EGEE Fluid management system
* Generate standardized data stream flows and manage data exchange between providers and distribution network manager (client Enerest and GDS(gaz de Strasbourg))
* Develop and design a scheduled meter reading module according to frequency attributed to reporting point.
* Capturing data can be manual through pocket computers which are subsequently
downloaded each day onto a main database or by telemetry for real-time inventory
management.
* Unit allows also calculating consumption to reach finally billing cycle Process.
Technical environment: Visual Studio .NET 2005/2008, Framework 3.0/3.5, C#, Oracle, XML,
Infragistics , SqlServerCE
Project-2: Integration into test and support team:
* Drawing acceptance test plan
* Set up reliability scenario
* Drawing up user's documentation.
* Anomalies tracking
Technical environment: WIKI, SugarCRM,Mantis.
Project-3: auc4less
Implementation of an auction e-commerce web site:
* Design of the data model from the specification.
* Preparation of different conceptual diagrams.
* Implementation of object model.
* Designing and development of user interfaces.
Technical environment: C#, ASP.NET, SQL server 2005.
-
SRA Integration
- Junior developer & network-system administrator
2007 - 2008
Project-1: AddOn SAGE SAARI
Implementation of a monitor of flow exchanges of purchasing and sales documents inter-sites
Technical environment: VB6, Crystal Report, pcAnywhere,SqlServer
Project-2: Public Portal
Developing different components of a Public Portal providing easy access to some useful information (discounts, subscriptions, outstanding invoices, etc….)
The portal is related to the information system SAGE X3(ADONIX)
Technical environment: ASP.net, Visual studio 2005, SQL server
Project-3: Employer declaration
Automatic Generation of financial report
Technical environment: Windev11