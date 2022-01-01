Menu

Hela JEDIDI

LA MARSA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft .NET
JavaScript
Agile Scrum
ASP.NET
Microsoft SQL Server
MVC
AngularJS
REST
HTML 5
CMMI

Entreprises

  • ARDIA - Project manager/scrum master

    2013 - maintenant Project-1: KQI operator dashboard

    Implementation of a single sign on web portal that provides a regular and secure access to a set of applications with strong authentication check security token and pin code.

    Implementation of the set of web application (dashboards, reporting, hosting server management , payment management, messaging software) included into the portal.

    Duties

    * Progress follow up: Holding scrum ceremonies (grooming, sprint planning,

    retrospectives, daily stand-ups, reviews....)

    * Technical review.

    * Technical architecture choice.

    * Customer requirements definition.

    * Technical support for development team.

    * Functional/ Technical specification.

    * Implementing Agile/Scrum process

    * Establishing key performance indicators to evaluate development performance

    * Tracking and communicating team velocity and sprint/release progress

    * Ensuring effective quality control processes are in place to monitor deliverables

    produced.

    * Maintaining client relationships.

    * Responsible for identifying, analyzing, measuring and managing project risks.

    * Conducting regular impact analysis in order to assess the consequences of the project

    deliverables on other sections of the business.

    * Assisting the technical team in their design and development tasks.

    * Maintaining and completing project Key Performance Indicators.

    * Writing detailed and summarized project progress reports.

    Technical environment: Visual Studio 2012/2013, Sql Server, AngularJS, OAuth 2.0, RestAPI, SVN,
    JIRA, CONFLUENCE, JSON, NHibernate, NUNIT, Bootstrap, DDD, MVVM, TDD

    Project-2: CMMI implementation in ARDIA and certification

    Participation in ARDIA SCAMPI (Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement)

    evaluation as auditor's team member.

    Duties

    * Reviewing and analyzing evidence

    * Requesting additional needed evidence for assigned process areas

    * Recording review results

    * Consolidating results

    * Voting on appraisal outcomes

    * Attending the participant briefing, final finding presentation

    Project-3: Management dashboard

    Implementation of a quality dashboard web application optimizing daily management tasks by providing

    easier way to monitor views on project progress, manage workflow inter teams (dev-quality-management), real-time data collection, key performance indicator generation, automatic alerting process, and reporting according to the company defined templates.

    Duties
    * Requirement definition

    * Analysis and conception

    * Implementation of a set of APIs implementing functional layer.

    * Definition of the software presentation layer

    Technical environment: Visual Studio 2013, JIRA, REST web API, WF, AngularJS

  • M2B Group - Senior .NET web developer

    Clichy 2012 - 2013 Project-1: Staples Business Advantage

    * Developing basket and checkout process of Staples e-commerce website: The product

    provides online sales as well as administration of an online-companies-equipment shop

    through internet network.

    It offers also the ability of managing internal flow information about customers and

    products.

    * Implementation of POWV3 payment module.

    Technical environment: ASP.NET, C#, VB.NET, JavaScript, SQL Server 2010, Visual Studio 2010,
    WCF, WF

    Project-2: Staples Business Advantage

    * Ensure the migration of the e-commerce website to ASP.NET MVC 4 technology and a

    service-oriented architecture

    * Design and implementation of a validation service based on WCF and WF technologies

    Technical environment: Sql Server 2012, Visual Studio 2012, TFS 2012, WCF, WF, ASP.NET MVC4,
    Jquery, Entity Frame work

  • BlueWave - .NET web developer

    2010 - 2012 Project-1: ActivPortal Yachting

    * A real-time application for yacht's owner and manager to monitor administrative process,

    financial flows, human and equipment required for the ship use through touch pocket screen on-board

    Technical environment: C# 3.5 (Visual Studio 2008), ASP.NET, MVP, SQL Server, Web service

    Project-2: ActivPortal External Advisor

    * A web platform to manage portfolios and life-insurance contracts. it provides the possibility of monitoring and managing external advisors' network as well as final customers.

    Technical environment: C# 3.5 (Visual Studio 2008), ASP.NET, MVP, SQL Server, WCF,Mootools.

  • BGI - .NET developer

    2008 - 2010 Project-1: EGEE Fluid management system

    * Generate standardized data stream flows and manage data exchange between providers and distribution network manager (client Enerest and GDS(gaz de Strasbourg))

    * Develop and design a scheduled meter reading module according to frequency attributed to reporting point.

    * Capturing data can be manual through pocket computers which are subsequently

    downloaded each day onto a main database or by telemetry for real-time inventory

    management.

    * Unit allows also calculating consumption to reach finally billing cycle Process.

    Technical environment: Visual Studio .NET 2005/2008, Framework 3.0/3.5, C#, Oracle, XML,
    Infragistics , SqlServerCE

    Project-2: Integration into test and support team:

    * Drawing acceptance test plan

    * Set up reliability scenario

    * Drawing up user's documentation.

    * Anomalies tracking

    Technical environment: WIKI, SugarCRM,Mantis.


    Project-3: auc4less
    Implementation of an auction e-commerce web site:

    * Design of the data model from the specification.

    * Preparation of different conceptual diagrams.

    * Implementation of object model.

    * Designing and development of user interfaces.


    Technical environment: C#, ASP.NET, SQL server 2005.

  • SRA Integration - Junior developer & network-system administrator

    2007 - 2008 Project-1: AddOn SAGE SAARI

    Implementation of a monitor of flow exchanges of purchasing and sales documents inter-sites

    Technical environment: VB6, Crystal Report, pcAnywhere,SqlServer


    Project-2: Public Portal

    Developing different components of a Public Portal providing easy access to some useful information (discounts, subscriptions, outstanding invoices, etc….)

    The portal is related to the information system SAGE X3(ADONIX)

    Technical environment: ASP.net, Visual studio 2005, SQL server

    Project-3: Employer declaration

    Automatic Generation of financial report

    Technical environment: Windev11

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2006

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Études Ingénieurs De Nabeul (IPEIN) IPEIN (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2001 - 2003

