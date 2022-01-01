Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hela KAMMOUN
Ajouter
Hela KAMMOUN
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Simulink
Hysys
MATLAB
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université Libre De Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis
2013 - maintenant
INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)
Tunis
2010 - 2013
Diplome national licence appliquée en chimie industrielle
Réseau
Ahmed AYADI
Amine DIMASSI