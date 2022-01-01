Menu

Hela KAMMOUN

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Simulink
Hysys
MATLAB

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Université Libre De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - maintenant

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2013 Diplome national licence appliquée en chimie industrielle

Réseau