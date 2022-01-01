Retail
Helena MATADIDI
Helena MATADIDI
LUANDA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Organisation
Relations clients
Entreprises
Dynamic Ind
- Material Coordinateur
2015 - maintenant
Kaeso
- Assistant RH
2013 - 2015
Sonaid
- Recepcionist
2012 - 2013
Arvato services
- Customer service
ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil
2010 - 2011
Serenity appel 24
- Customer service
2007 - 2008
Carrefour
- Storekeeper
Massy
2006 - 2006
Formations
Université Metz Université Paul Verlaine - Metz
Metz
2008 - 2009
Lettre moderne
Université Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
2007 - 2008
L.E.A
Lycée Paul Langevin
Sainte-Geneviève-Des-Bois
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Chrystel RAMIREZ
éric ROMANAZZI
Lucie THIERY
Mehdi VIEIRA
Sebasten MOREL
Stéphanie PARRA