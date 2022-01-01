Menu

Helena MATADIDI

LUANDA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Organisation
Relations clients

Entreprises

  • Dynamic Ind - Material Coordinateur

    2015 - maintenant

  • Kaeso - Assistant RH

    2013 - 2015

  • Sonaid - Recepcionist

    2012 - 2013

  • Arvato services - Customer service

    ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil 2010 - 2011

  • Serenity appel 24 - Customer service

    2007 - 2008

  • Carrefour - Storekeeper

    Massy 2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau