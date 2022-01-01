Menu

Hélène A. BESANÇON

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Cambaceres Avocat - Avocat à la Cour

    2018 - 2020

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Stagiaire PPI

    Courbevoie 2018 - 2018

  • Brunswick Société d’avocats - Élève-avocat

    2017 - 2017

  • Hoche Avocats - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2015

  • FIDAL - Stagiaire

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2014 - 2014

  • BAKER & MCKENZIE - Stagiaire

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • LARRIEU & Associés - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole De Formation Du Barreau De Paris

    Paris 2017 - 2018 CAPA

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2014 - maintenant Master 2 DACA

  • Université Paris X Nanterre (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2013 - 2014 Master mention Droit des affaires

  • Université Paris X Nanterre (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2009 - 2013 Licence de droit

  • Lycée Blanche De Castille L spécialité espagnol (Le Chesnay)

    Le Chesnay 2008 - 2009 Baccalauréat mention Sciences économiques et sociales

