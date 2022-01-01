Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène A. BESANÇON
Ajouter
Hélène A. BESANÇON
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cambaceres Avocat
- Avocat à la Cour
2018 - 2020
Ey (ernst & Young)
- Stagiaire PPI
Courbevoie
2018 - 2018
Brunswick Société d’avocats
- Élève-avocat
2017 - 2017
Hoche Avocats
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2015
FIDAL
- Stagiaire
Paris La Défense Cedex
2014 - 2014
BAKER & MCKENZIE
- Stagiaire
Paris
2013 - 2013
LARRIEU & Associés
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
Formations
Ecole De Formation Du Barreau De Paris
Paris
2017 - 2018
CAPA
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
2014 - maintenant
Master 2 DACA
Université Paris X Nanterre (Nanterre)
Nanterre
2013 - 2014
Master mention Droit des affaires
Université Paris X Nanterre (Nanterre)
Nanterre
2009 - 2013
Licence de droit
Lycée Blanche De Castille L spécialité espagnol (Le Chesnay)
Le Chesnay
2008 - 2009
Baccalauréat mention Sciences économiques et sociales
Réseau
Laure LI
Maud HYACINTHE
Michel BESANCON
Vigen PARSANIAN