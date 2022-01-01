Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène AVENET
Ajouter
Hélène AVENET
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Blois
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Everial
- Responsable d'équipe
Lyon
2005 - 2015
Formations
IFC La Providence
Blois
2016 - 2016
Titre Professionnel
François Rabelais (Tours)
Tours
1993 - 1999
Réseau
Francoise ICART