Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène BARNARD
Ajouter
Hélène BARNARD
SHERBROOKE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CLD de la MRC de Bellechasse
- Agente de communication
2008 - 2015
Formations
Université Concordia (Montréal)
Montréal
1980 - 1982