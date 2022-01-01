Menu

Hélène BAUBY

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

After a first experience in virology at the Institut Cochin, I have joined the lab of Prof. Michael Malim in November 2010. One of the main projects I have been working on with another post-doctoral research associate of the lab concerns the characterisation of the host cell response to HIV-1 infection. We have studied gene expression changes of CD4+ T cells following HIV-1 infection and are currently working on the final stages of this project (Goujon*, Bauby* et al., manuscript in preparation). We have shown that hundreds of genes are regulated upon HIV-1 infection, using laboratory-adapted strains (e.g. IIIB) as well as primary isolates (e.g. Ba-L) or transmitted/founder viruses.
I am also involved in the characterisation of gene expression changes in CD4+ T cells from HIV-1-infected patients stratified according to their viral load. Again, numerous genes are regulated with a lot of genes common to both transcriptomics studies.
I have also participated in the analysis of the potential role of APOBEC3 proteins of the infected cell on the editing of HIV-1 reverse transripts (Koning*, Goujon*, Bauby* and Malim, 2011).

Mes compétences :
Recherche
Biologie moléculaire
Biochimie
Biologie cellulaire
Gestion de projet
HIV/AIDS
Arabidopsis thaliana
Molecular virology
Cellular biology
Molecular biology
Biochemistry
Microarrays
Scientific communication

Entreprises

  • King's College London - Research associate

    2010 - maintenant After a first experience in virology at the Institut Cochin, I have joined the lab of Prof. Michael Malim in November 2010. One of the main projects I have been working on with another post-doctoral research associate of the lab concerns the characterisation of the host cell response to HIV-1 infection. We have studied gene expression changes of CD4+ T cells following HIV-1 infection and are currently working on the final stages of this project (Goujon*, Bauby* et al., manuscript in preparation). We have shown that hundreds of genes are regulated upon HIV-1 infection, using laboratory-adapted strains (e.g. IIIB) as well as primary isolates (e.g. Ba-L) or transmitted/founder viruses.
    I am also involved in the characterisation of gene expression changes in CD4+ T cells from HIV-1-infected patients stratified according to their viral load. Again, numerous genes are regulated with a lot of genes common to both transcriptomics studies.
    I have also participated in the analysis of the potential role of APOBEC3 proteins of the infected cell on the editing of HIV-1 reverse transripts (Koning*, Goujon*, Bauby* and Malim, 2011).

  • INSERM Institut Cochin - Chercheur CDD

    2006 - 2010 During my post doc in the laboratory of Dr Clarisse Berlioz-Torrent at the Institut Cochin, I studied the role of the cellular protein TIP47 on the replication of HIV-1 in monocytes-derived macrophages.
    It had been shown before in the lab that TIP47 acts as a connector between the structural proteins of HIV-1 Gag and Env in T cell lines, allowing specific incorporation of Env into viral particles thereby conferring them full infectivity (Lopez-Vergès et al., 2006).
    Along with CD4+ T cells, macrophages are also physiological targets of HIV-1. In order, to validate the role of TIP47 in Env incorporation in these target cells, I have performed a similar study on primary macrophages. I have used an siRNA approach and shown that TIP47 is essential for HIV-1 infectivity and propagation, and Gag and Env colocalization in macrophages. I have also used a viral mutant strategy to show that mutations in HIV-1 Gag or Env, which abolish interaction with TIP47, impair HIV-1 propagation and infectivity preventing colocalization of Gag and Env, and Gag and Env coimmunoprecipitation. The aforementioned results show that TIP47 is required for the encounter between Gag and Env, and thus for Env incorporation into viral particles and for the generation of infectious HIV-1 particles from primary macrophages (Bauby et al., 2010).

  • INRA Versailles - Jeune chercheur (thèse de doctorat)

    Paris 2002 - 2005 When I began my PhD at the French national institute of agronomic research (INRA de Versailles) in the laboratory of Dr Jean-Christophe Palauqui, little was now about the formation and differentiation of vascular tissues and phloem in particular. To study this process, we have used anilin blue staining in combination with confocal microscopy to monitor early protophloem patterning during germination without the need for physical sectioning. We have also identified 5 gene-trap lines with marker gene expression in immature protophloem elements, either early during vascular patterning (PD4 and 5, expressed in provascular cells) or later (PD1 to 3, protophloem precursors). With a thorough description of vascular patterning during embryogenesis, this study has provided a framework for the analysis of vascular development (Bauby et al., 2007).
    Following this first project, I have also participated in the development of a new staining technique that can be used to rapidly image entire plant organs and 3D reconstruction using confocal microscopy. It can also be used in conjunction with GUS staining to carefully analyse expression patterns of gene-trap lines (Truernit et al., 2008).
    Finally, I have begun the extensive study of one of the early protophloem marker namely PD5. This project was completed by Elisabeth Truernit who joined the lab as a post-doctoral researcher. The pd5 mutant displayed a short-root phenotype and showed reduced cotyledon vein complexity and irregular phloem differentiation. The gene that I named OCTOPUS is expressed in provascular cells and phloem initials. OCTOPUS is a membrane-associated protein with a polar localization. Overexpression of this protein led to premature phloem differentiation. OCTOPUS might be involved in the process leading to the differentiation of a continuous phloem network (Truernit et al., 2012).

Formations

  • King'S College London (Londres)

    Londres 2013 - 2013 Strategic management

    King's College London Summer School

  • Guys And St Thomas Hospital (London)

    London 2011 - 2011 Phlebotomist

    Certificat de prélèvement

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie UPMC

    Paris 2001 - 2002 DEA de Microbiologie-Virologie

    I have done my MSc training in the laboratory of Dr Mathieu Picardeau at the Institut Pasteur in Paris on the saprophytic spirochete Leptospira meyeri. Pathogenic leptospira are the cause of a disease called leptospirosis that can lead to a wide range of symptoms and to death in 10 % of the cases. It can be easily treated with antibiotics, but the diagnosis is sometimes difficult. A vaccine is ava

  • UPMC

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Maîtrise de biologie cellulaire et physiologie

    Mention Génétique, options Microbiologie et Immunologie

  • UPMC

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Licence de biologie cellulaire et physiologie

    Options physiologie animale et microbiologie

  • ESTBA

    Paris 1997 - 1999 BTS Analyses biologiques

  • Lycée Fenelon Sainte Marie

    Paris 1993 - 1996

Réseau