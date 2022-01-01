Hélène BEGASSE

-
Moynat Paris
- Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
- In charge of distance selling for private customers (management of special orders, personal service,…)
- Management of the worldwild boutiques supplies (Paris, London, Tokyo, NYC,…)
- Stock management
- Setting up of sales procedures (house policy, sales,…)
Moynat
- Sales Associate (Work-study Programme)
2012 - 2013
- Global understanding of the operation of a high-end point of sale
- Being a brand ambassador (Story-telling, luxury behavior, products knowledge,…) meet the sale objectives (+120% in average)
- Monthly sales analysis (products, customers, sales forecast,…)
Ton Direct Communication
- Junior Project Manager (Work-study Programme)
2010 - 2012
- Developped and maintained a strong customer relationship
- Sourcing and developpement of the suppliers network (price negociation, retro-planning,…)
- Project management involving several participants coordination (advertisers, advertising agency, printeurs, carriers,…)
- Global knowledge and understanding of the print industry and the graphic chain