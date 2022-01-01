Menu

Hélène BEGASSE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Moynat Paris - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant - In charge of distance selling for private customers (management of special orders, personal service,…)
    - Management of the worldwild boutiques supplies (Paris, London, Tokyo, NYC,…)
    - Stock management
    - Setting up of sales procedures (house policy, sales,…)

  • Moynat - Sales Associate (Work-study Programme)

    2012 - 2013 - Global understanding of the operation of a high-end point of sale
    - Being a brand ambassador (Story-telling, luxury behavior, products knowledge,…) meet the sale objectives (+120% in average)
    - Monthly sales analysis (products, customers, sales forecast,…)

  • Ton Direct Communication - Junior Project Manager (Work-study Programme)

    2010 - 2012 - Developped and maintained a strong customer relationship
    - Sourcing and developpement of the suppliers network (price negociation, retro-planning,…)
    - Project management involving several participants coordination (advertisers, advertising agency, printeurs, carriers,…)
    - Global knowledge and understanding of the print industry and the graphic chain

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co

    La Rochelle 2012 - 2013 - Management
    - Finance
    - Strategic marketing
    - Logistique
    - Merchandising

  • AFTEC RENNES

    Rennes 2010 - 2012 - Communication
    - Marketing
    - Business
    - Management

  • Cambride ESOL Exam Centre (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 2007 - 2008

