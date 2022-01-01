Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Helene BELLENGER
Ajouter
Helene BELLENGER
SAINT GENIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lustucru Frais
- Assistante drh
SAINT GENIS
1990 - 2010
Formations
Ecole ICOF LYON (Lyon)
Lyon
1982 - 1986
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel