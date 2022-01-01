Menu

Helene BEURTHERET

Paris

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Norme ISO 9001
Normes ISO 13485
Norme ISO 14001
GMP
MDD
QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
MDR

  • General Electric Healthcare - REGULATORY AFFAIRS AND QUALITY SPECIALIST

    Paris 2016 - maintenant • Product registration in Italy and Israel for all GE Healthcare products
    • Prepare and send investigation reports for field corrective actions, post-market surveillance and mandatory report events to the European Authorities
    • Evaluate incidents and corrective actions following customer feedback and answer inquiries from European Competent Authorities
    • Perform investigation reviews and risk assessments

  • Arcancil Paris - QUALITY & REGULATORY AFFAIRS INTERSHIP

    PARIS 2016 - 2016 • Drafted quality assurance processes and provided team training for their implementation
    • Assessed the quality of incoming components for production of finish goods via AQL standards and limits by performing aesthetic and functional inspection and set the standards for production expectations
    • Facilitated all sample submissions to laboratories for stability, package compatibility, safety and claims testing and assisted in gathering all necessary technical data and documentation for product registration
    • Assisted supplier audits in Italy

  • Biomet Zimmer - QUALITY ASSURANCE INTERNSHIP

    Valence 2015 - 2015 • Revised internal “Non-Conformance Control Process”, which included:
    - Anticipation of the requirements of the new version of ISO 13485
    - Simplification of input-outputs to ensure the treatment of non-conformance within 21 days.
    - Drafting of the Internal non-conformance handling process and creating the form: “Internal NC Report”
    - Development of a classification of internal non-conformance
    • Handled internal non-conformance and customer complaints
    • Revised the “Supplier Management Process”: anticipation of the requirements of the new version of ISO 13485 and creation and modification of several forms

