Hélène BIOULAC

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CCAS Aurillac - Chef de service, EHPAD Louis Taurant

    2017 - maintenant

  • CCAS Aurillac - EHPAD de Limagne - Infirmière

    2015 - 2017

  • Centre Médical Maurice Delort - Vic-sur-Cère - Infirmière

    2013 - 2015

  • Hôpital d’Aurillac - Infirmière

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • CEMU De CAEN - Formation À Distance (Caen)

    Caen 2015 - 2017 Master Management du Social et de la Santé

    Gestion en gérontologie

  • Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers (Aurillac)

    Aurillac 2008 - 2011 Diplôme d’Etat Infirmier

