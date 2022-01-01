Hélène BIOULAC

Retail
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CCAS Aurillac
- Chef de service, EHPAD Louis Taurant
2017 - maintenant
CCAS Aurillac - EHPAD de Limagne
- Infirmière
2015 - 2017
Centre Médical Maurice Delort - Vic-sur-Cère
- Infirmière
2013 - 2015
Hôpital d’Aurillac
- Infirmière
2012 - 2012
Formations
CEMU De CAEN - Formation À Distance (Caen)
Caen
2015 - 2017
Master Management du Social et de la Santé
Gestion en gérontologie
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers (Aurillac)
Aurillac
2008 - 2011
Diplôme d’Etat Infirmier
Réseau
Hélène MURATET
Jérôme BIOULAC