Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hélène BOLEZ
Ajouter
Hélène BOLEZ
Malakoff
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EPIDE
- DAF
Malakoff
2007 - maintenant
Supervision du service administratif : RH/budget/matériel
Mairie de Lyon
- DIRECTRICE GENERALE ADJOINTE DES SERVICES
Lyon
2005 - 2006
Management des services décentralisés : crèches, écoles, salles transférées, budget, sports... Trois équipes : administration, accueil, gardien.
Formations
Université De Bretagne Occidentale (UBO)
Brest
2004 - 2005
MASTER
UBO
Brest
2003 - 2004
MAITRISE
AES - Mention Administration Générale et Territoriale
UBO
Brest
2002 - 2003
LICENCE
AES - Mention Administration Générale et Territoriale
Lycée Jean Chaptal
Quimper
2000 - 2002
BTS
Réseau
François BOLEZ
François BOUSQUET