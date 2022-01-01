Menu

Hélène BOLEZ

Malakoff

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EPIDE - DAF

    Malakoff 2007 - maintenant Supervision du service administratif : RH/budget/matériel

  • Mairie de Lyon - DIRECTRICE GENERALE ADJOINTE DES SERVICES

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 Management des services décentralisés : crèches, écoles, salles transférées, budget, sports... Trois équipes : administration, accueil, gardien.

Formations

Réseau