Héloïse BARRAND-PINTO

Digital marketing student at Toulouse Business School
Entreprises
GreenTomato Media
- Project Manager - Mobile App Content & Marketing
2017 - 2018Web-marketing start-up based in Thailand operating on SEO, eBusiness and Mobile App Development
Development of mobile applications on the following markets: fitness, meditation and entertainment – Worldwide
Mobile app development:
- Market study and competitive watch (Sensor Tower, Apptopia on iTunes Store and Google Play)
- Concept research: launches of apps in niche market, research of market opportunities
- Conception of the app content
- Writing of creative briefs (logo, screenshots, app architecture…)
- Day-to-day follow-up
- Keyword ASO
- Optimization of the product information sheet on the different stores
- Data analysis of our KPIs (ARPU, sales, downloads…)
Marketing and communication:
- Launches, follow-ups and analysis of Facebook Ads campaigns
- Launches, follow-ups and analysis of Google Adword campaigns
- Conception of emailing plans
- Reflection on the social media strategies (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, blogs)
- A/B testing plans to improve our performances
Personal skills developed: autonomy, organization, creativity, rigour and analytical mind
L'Occitane
- Assistante Chef de Produit
Paris2016 - 2016Melvita - French firm of organic cosmetics
Skincare segment
Product development:
- Launch: concept research, creation of brainstorming tools, writing of pre-projects, cost prices calculation
- Packaging and design: research of benchmark products, monitoring of product models, wiriting of creative briefs
- Formula: follow-up of R&D reunions, writing of formula & perfume briefs
- Monitoring of cost prices along with the management control department
- Creation of communication support to present new products
Transversal projects:
- Market studies and competitive watch
- Monthly analysis of the ranges
Personal skills developed: organization, rigour, analytical & synthesis, autonomy, creativity, people skills
Graine de pastel
- Operational Marketing Assistant
Toulouse2015 - 2015Intern in the marketing department, I'm in charge of the operational aspects
- Development of merchandising tools
- Conception of the communication supports
- Analysis of sales
- Competitive watch
- Search for potential partnerships
- Internal communication
Association Hotsoft
- Graphic Designer
2014 - 2015Association of multimedia of Toulouse Business School
Creation of communication supports (logos, posters ...)
Training
Formations
Universidad De Las Américas Puebla, UDLAP (Puebla)
Puebla2017 - 2017Marketing
International exchange program for a semester, from January to June 2017
Toulouse2014 - maintenantMaster's Degree in Management - Major in Marketing
Top ranked French Accredited Management School: EQUIS, AMBA, AACSB (7th in 2016)
MASTER 2 (5th year): e-Business, e-Marketing and e-Commerce
Classes on entrepreneurship and digital innovation, online business and digital marketing
Development of tracking indicators and monitoring dashboard on Google Analytics for a digital advertisment company based in London
Conception of a blog on Wordpress