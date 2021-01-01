Menu

Héloïse BARRAND-PINTO

PARIS

Digital marketing student at Toulouse Business School

Entreprises

  • GreenTomato Media - Project Manager - Mobile App Content & Marketing

    2017 - 2018 Web-marketing start-up based in Thailand operating on SEO, eBusiness and Mobile App Development

    Development of mobile applications on the following markets: fitness, meditation and entertainment – Worldwide

    Mobile app development:
    - Market study and competitive watch (Sensor Tower, Apptopia on iTunes Store and Google Play)
    - Concept research: launches of apps in niche market, research of market opportunities
    - Conception of the app content
    - Writing of creative briefs (logo, screenshots, app architecture…)
    - Day-to-day follow-up
    - Keyword ASO
    - Optimization of the product information sheet on the different stores
    - Data analysis of our KPIs (ARPU, sales, downloads…)

    Marketing and communication:
    - Launches, follow-ups and analysis of Facebook Ads campaigns
    - Launches, follow-ups and analysis of Google Adword campaigns
    - Conception of emailing plans
    - Reflection on the social media strategies (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, blogs)
    - A/B testing plans to improve our performances

    Personal skills developed: autonomy, organization, creativity, rigour and analytical mind

  • L'Occitane - Assistante Chef de Produit

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Melvita - French firm of organic cosmetics
    Skincare segment

    Product development:
    - Launch: concept research, creation of brainstorming tools, writing of pre-projects, cost prices calculation
    - Packaging and design: research of benchmark products, monitoring of product models, wiriting of creative briefs
    - Formula: follow-up of R&D reunions, writing of formula & perfume briefs
    - Monitoring of cost prices along with the management control department
    - Creation of communication support to present new products

    Transversal projects:
    - Market studies and competitive watch
    - Monthly analysis of the ranges

    Personal skills developed: organization, rigour, analytical & synthesis, autonomy, creativity, people skills

  • Graine de pastel - Operational Marketing Assistant

    Toulouse 2015 - 2015 Intern in the marketing department, I'm in charge of the operational aspects
    - Development of merchandising tools
    - Conception of the communication supports
    - Analysis of sales
    - Competitive watch
    - Search for potential partnerships
    - Internal communication

  • Association Hotsoft - Graphic Designer

    2014 - 2015 Association of multimedia of Toulouse Business School
    Creation of communication supports (logos, posters ...)
Formations

  • Universidad De Las Américas Puebla, UDLAP (Puebla)

    Puebla 2017 - 2017 Marketing

    International exchange program for a semester, from January to June 2017

  • Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2014 - maintenant Master's Degree in Management - Major in Marketing

    Top ranked French Accredited Management School: EQUIS, AMBA, AACSB (7th in 2016)

    MASTER 2 (5th year): e-Business, e-Marketing and e-Commerce
    Classes on entrepreneurship and digital innovation, online business and digital marketing
    Development of tracking indicators and monitoring dashboard on Google Analytics for a digital advertisment company based in London
    Conception of a blog on Wordpress

  • Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille 2012 - 2014 Bachelor's Degree in Communication

    Subjects studied: graphic design programs, public relations, communication strategies, law, marketing, accounting...

  • Lycée Lakanal - Classe Préparatoire

    Sceaux 2011 - 2012

