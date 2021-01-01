Henri Laude held various management positions in several leading companies and organizations such as OSIS/BULL (Directeur), META Group (now GARTNER - General Manager EMEA), METRIS (Vice President) and BNP Paribas (CIB Capital Markets, CARDIF Insurance: Manager/Director).



Since 2015, Henri is the chief data scientist and cofounder of Advanced Research Partners (a startup involved in data sciences, competitive intelligence and cyber security - Paris & Hong Kong), he is the founder and chief data scientist of the BlueDsX's laboratory (french data sciences and cyber security laboratory of the Blue Soft Group).



In 2016 he has published the successful book "Data Scientist et langage R" and he has created a new big data algorithm related to weak signals in multi-varied Time Series (published in the international review of competitive intelligence - R2IE).



As APIEC/SCIP's Chapter chair, as business and IT alignment expert, as Competitive Intelligence & Data Sciences practitioner... Henri Laude likes to promote a 360° vision to ensure the resilience and the grow up of leading organizations.



He is a startupper involved in the creation and funding of companies as an investor and/or senior advisor & contributor of ideas : co-Founder of e-XmlMedia software editor company, co-founder and 'business angel' of M4M holding company (venture capital firm), co-founder of Advanced Research Partners, Globality Ventures advisor (French & Asian tech strategic cooperation & founding), Xnotes (blockchain) board advisor ...