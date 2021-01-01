Menu

Henri-Xavier ROUSSEL

LAVAL

Entreprises

  • ETOILE DU MAINE LAVAL

    Laval (38190) 2008 - maintenant

  • delourmel automobiles - Responsable magasin

    Commercial | Laval (38190) 2005 - 2008

  • caravane et loisrir du maine - Vendeur véhicule de loisirs

    Commercial | Saint-Berthevin (53940) 2002 - 2005

  • Lactalis - Laborantin

    Production | Laval (38190) 1990 - 2001

  • faral sa - Mécanicien monteur

    Production | Laval (38190) 1984 - 1990

  • garage bréhard - Mécanicien poids lourds

    Autre | Louverné (53950) 1980 - 1984

