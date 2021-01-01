Henri-Xavier ROUSSEL

Entreprises
-
ETOILE DU MAINE LAVAL
Laval (38190)
2008 - maintenant
-
delourmel automobiles
- Responsable magasin
Commercial | Laval (38190)
2005 - 2008
-
caravane et loisrir du maine
- Vendeur véhicule de loisirs
Commercial | Saint-Berthevin (53940)
2002 - 2005
-
Lactalis
- Laborantin
Production | Laval (38190)
1990 - 2001
-
faral sa
- Mécanicien monteur
Production | Laval (38190)
1984 - 1990
-
garage bréhard
- Mécanicien poids lourds
Autre | Louverné (53950)
1980 - 1984
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel