Henry HERINDRAINY

TOAMASINA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
technical support
give Training
Training design
Project design and management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Internet
English Training

Entreprises

  • Ambatovy/SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL - Training Advisor & English Instructor

    2010 - maintenant : Training Advisor - English Instructor at Ambatovy Project, Nickel and Cobalt Mining Project Subsidiary of SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL
    I - SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATION:

    * Establish the Needs Analysis and Evaluation ;
    * Elaborate new English Course Outline at the beginning of each Training Session. ;
    * Coach and give Training to new consultants ;
    * Organize mock class for new teacher and give feedbacks ;
    * Prepare and give feedbacks according to the clients `demand ;
    * Coach and Supervise ;
    * Handle the evaluation sheets at every end of Session ;
    * Establish Final Reports
    * Training design, delivery and evaluation;
    * Facilitating and animating training program ;
    * Excellent public communication ;
    * Education Program technical support
    * Adult education literacy tutoring ;
    * Coordinating projects and programs
    * Project design and management ;
    * Excellent knowledge of Madagascar and its cultural diversity.



    Give the best quality of English Training to all employees



    * Develop and set up a placement test.
    * Analyze placement test results ;
    * Prepare and elaborate new course outline to all level. ;
    * (Beginner - Low Intermediate - Intermediate - high Intermediate - advanced - Upper Advanced) ;
    * Develop all training materials ;
    * Organize and assure English training to all employees. ;
    * Make an assessment of the granted Training ;
    * Perform a periodic monitoring of the skills developed

  • The International Monetary Fund - Individual Consultant

    2008 - 2008 Teaching English at Pole Intégrer de Croissance (PIC) Nosy Be - Madagascar, Government Project financed by the World Bank and

  • Economic Development Board of Madagascar - Individual Consultant

    2008 - 2008 Teaching English at Economic Development Board of Madagascar (E.D.B.M.), Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund

  • The World Bank - Individual Consultant

    Washington 2008 - 2008 Teaching English at Pole Intégrer de Croissance (PIC) Fort Dauphin - Madagascar, Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund

  • Dodo Travel - Travel Agent

    2006 - 2008

  • Business Language Training Center - Professor of English

    2006 - 2006 General English, Specific business, Business English at Business Language Training Center: BLTC -
    Individual Consultant in teaching English at World Food Program

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Service Maritime de l'Ocean Indien (SMOI)

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Ambatovy Project, Antananarivo, Madagascar

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Working Inspection

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Malagasy Office of Trainings and Employment

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Malagasy Tourism Board

    Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM), Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund

  • The Development Bank of Southern Africa (D.B.S.A.) - Interpreter

    2004 - 2006 Interpreter of The Language Company and Primedia Education
    South Africa (Johannesburg and Pretoria)

  • INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANT - Interpreter

    2004 - 2007 during the South African week and International Fair in Madagascar

  • DODO TRAVEL / TROPIC TRAVEL TOURS - National Tour guide & Interpreter

    1999 - 2007 Individual Consultant in Teaching English at MADARAIL

  • Thai Diego Lap - Translator & Interpreter

    1998 - 1999

  • The JANE Co. ltd - Manager

    1997 - 1999 Miscellaneous

Formations

  • The Teacher Training College (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 1999 - 2003

  • Lycée Technique Professionelle Et Commerciale (Toliara)

    Toliara 1993 - 1995 B..A.E/ B.T./ BACC G1

    : Holder of the Technical Patent: Techniques of Secretarial Secretariat and Administrative Techniques.

