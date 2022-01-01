Henry HERINDRAINY

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
technical support
give Training
Training design
Project design and management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Internet
English Training
Entreprises
Ambatovy/SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL
- Training Advisor & English Instructor
2010 - maintenant: Training Advisor - English Instructor at Ambatovy Project, Nickel and Cobalt Mining Project Subsidiary of SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL
I - SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATION:
* Establish the Needs Analysis and Evaluation ;
* Elaborate new English Course Outline at the beginning of each Training Session. ;
* Coach and give Training to new consultants ;
* Organize mock class for new teacher and give feedbacks ;
* Prepare and give feedbacks according to the clients `demand ;
* Coach and Supervise ;
* Handle the evaluation sheets at every end of Session ;
* Establish Final Reports
* Training design, delivery and evaluation;
* Facilitating and animating training program ;
* Excellent public communication ;
* Education Program technical support
* Adult education literacy tutoring ;
* Coordinating projects and programs
* Project design and management ;
* Excellent knowledge of Madagascar and its cultural diversity.
Give the best quality of English Training to all employees
* Develop and set up a placement test.
* Analyze placement test results ;
* Prepare and elaborate new course outline to all level. ;
* (Beginner - Low Intermediate - Intermediate - high Intermediate - advanced - Upper Advanced) ;
* Develop all training materials ;
* Organize and assure English training to all employees. ;
* Make an assessment of the granted Training ;
* Perform a periodic monitoring of the skills developed
Ambatovy
- Conseiller formateur en anglais
enghien les bains2010 - maintenant
The International Monetary Fund
- Individual Consultant
2008 - 2008Teaching English at Pole Intégrer de Croissance (PIC) Nosy Be - Madagascar, Government Project financed by the World Bank and
Economic Development Board of Madagascar
- Individual Consultant
2008 - 2008Teaching English at Economic Development Board of Madagascar (E.D.B.M.), Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund
The World Bank
- Individual Consultant
Washington2008 - 2008Teaching English at Pole Intégrer de Croissance (PIC) Fort Dauphin - Madagascar, Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund
Dodo Travel
- Travel Agent
2006 - 2008
Business Language Training Center
- Professor of English
2006 - 2006General English, Specific business, Business English at Business Language Training Center: BLTC -
Individual Consultant in teaching English at World Food Program
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Service Maritime de l'Ocean Indien (SMOI)
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Ambatovy Project, Antananarivo, Madagascar
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Working Inspection
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Malagasy Office of Trainings and Employment
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Malagasy Tourism Board
Individual Consultant in Teaching English at Economic Development Board of Madagascar (EDBM), Government Project financed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (D.B.S.A.)
- Interpreter
2004 - 2006Interpreter of The Language Company and Primedia Education
South Africa (Johannesburg and Pretoria)
INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANT
- Interpreter
2004 - 2007during the South African week and International Fair in Madagascar
DODO TRAVEL / TROPIC TRAVEL TOURS
- National Tour guide & Interpreter
1999 - 2007Individual Consultant in Teaching English at MADARAIL
Thai Diego Lap
- Translator & Interpreter
1998 - 1999
The JANE Co. ltd
- Manager
1997 - 1999Miscellaneous
Formations
The Teacher Training College (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo1999 - 2003
Lycée Technique Professionelle Et Commerciale (Toliara)
Toliara1993 - 1995B..A.E/ B.T./ BACC G1
: Holder of the Technical Patent: Techniques of Secretarial Secretariat and Administrative Techniques.
Lycée Technique Professionelle Et Commerciale (Toliara)