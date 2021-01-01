Hervé SEBBAH

COMPETENCES

Accents et dialectes : Américain standard, Anglais standard, Français (Natif) Musique : Chanteur et producteur de ballades (easy listening, crooner) Interprétation: Audio Books, Audio Drama, Commentaires, Doublage, Théâtre musical, Spectacles en plein air, Chanteur professionnel, Présentateur radio, Acteur de théâtre (Boulevard, comédie), Présentateur TV

Sports: Fléchettes, Equitation, Epée médiévale, Natation, Ping-pong

Permis de conduire: Automobile (maxi 3,5t), moto (125cc)

Autres compétences: Création de one man et duos (Bienvenue au spectacle point com, Le tremplin aux A$, L’âme des crooners), Mélodiste, Crooner, Guitariste, Journaliste, Narrateur, Conteur, Traducteur français-anglais, Formateur, Ecrivain



FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE

2001 I.N.A, Le comédien et la synchro, LAURA KOFFLER

1995 The Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. Théâtre, tv, ciné, écriture: ELIZABETH KEMP (professeure. principale) et M. Hall Rodgers, Savannah Boucher, Hope Arthur, G. Loros. Voix (Chant): ARIEL BYBEE, J. DOUGLAS. Speech (Prononciation, articulation): JOYCE SARRANDON. Combat de scène: J.A SUDDETH

1993 IFP Langues et affaires, Anglais audiovisuel

1993 Théâtre du Renard, Acting in english, Allison Svoboda

1992 FRANCE 3 FORMATIONS, Comédien et camera, Charles Dubois